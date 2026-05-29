Commissioners tour road improvement projects across Mesa County

Mesa County Commissioners recently toured road improvement projects across the county to view ongoing and upcoming infrastructure work firsthand.

The tour was led by Mesa County Public Works staff, who provided updates on current construction, planned improvements and transportation needs across the county.

Projects highlighted during the tour included roadway rehabilitation, bridge work, surface treatments, intersection improvements and multimodal transportation projects in several road districts throughout Mesa County.

From daily commutes to school routes and emergency access, these projects help improve how residents move throughout Mesa County while protecting critical infrastructure investments and supporting future transportation needs.

The tour also gave commissioners an opportunity to see project progress and discuss infrastructure priorities across the community.

Residents interested in learning more about Mesa County infrastructure and transportation projects can visit the Public Works Capital Improvement Projects page.