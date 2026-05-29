MCDHS hosts June events for Adult Protection Awareness Month

June is Adult Protection Awareness Month, and the Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS), 510 29 ½ Road, is inviting community members and staff to participate in a series of events focused on awareness, education and advocacy for vulnerable adults in our community.

Throughout the month, the Mesa County Adult Protection team will host informational sessions and community events designed to help residents better understand Adult Protective Services (APS), mandatory reporting responsibilities and the resources available to support at-risk adults.

The month kicks off with the annual Purple Ribbon Ceremony followed by a Meet and Greet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in MCDHS Room 1060. Attendees are encouraged to wear and decorate MCDHS in purple in recognition of Adult Protection Month while meeting members of the Adult Protection team and learning more about the work they do throughout Mesa County.

Additional events scheduled throughout June include:

APS 101

June 11 at 1:00 p.m.

June 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Room 1060

This session will provide an overview of Adult Protective Services, including the role APS plays in supporting at-risk adults and responding to reports of mistreatment, neglect and exploitation.

Mandatory Reporting

June 16 at 9:00 a.m.

Room 1060

Participants will learn what it means to be a mandatory reporter when concerns arise involving vulnerable adults, including how and when to make a report.

Adult Protection Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of protecting vulnerable adults and ensuring community members know how to recognize and respond to signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Community members interested in learning more are encouraged to attend these free events throughout June.

Learn more about Adult Protection in Mesa County.