REXTRIX LAUNCHES THE WORLD’S FIRST AI-NATIVE INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM

RexTrix

Rextrix, the world’s first AI-native Interactive Entertainment Platform, has launched and named Brazilian soccer star João Pedro as its first Brand Ambassador.

At RexTrix, we’re empowering people everywhere to turn their imagination into interactive entertainment” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of RexTrix

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RexTrix (www.rextrix.ai), the world’s first AI-native Interactive Entertainment Platform, officially launches today, ushering in a new era in which anyone can transform ideas into games, films, books, comics, images, and interactive experiences using artificial intelligence.

Built from the ground up with AI at its core, RexTrix combines creation, distribution, social engagement, and monetization into a single ecosystem. Users can create AI-powered mini-games, generate visual content, write stories, produce films, and share their creations with a global community.

To celebrate its launch, RexTrix is proud to announce João Pedro, Chelsea Football Club forward and Brazilian National Team star, as its first Global Brand Ambassador.

At just 24 years old, João Pedro has emerged as one of football’s brightest talents and a global sports personality. His creativity, ambition, and connection with fans make him a natural fit for the RexTrix community.

“At RexTrix, we’re empowering people everywhere to turn their imagination into interactive entertainment,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of RexTrix. We are excited to welcome João Pedro as our global brand ambassador, as he embodies the future of creativity and self-expression. He inspires millions through his talent and individuality. At RexTrix, we’re empowering people everywhere to turn their imagination into interactive entertainment.”

A New Era of AI-Powered Creation

RexTrix enables users to:

• Create and play AI-generated mini-games

• Produce AI-powered films and short dramas

• Generate books, stories, and interactive narratives

• Create AI artwork, images, and illustrations

• Develop comics and immersive storytelling experiences

Unlike many AI platforms that rely on costly subscriptions, RexTrix is designed to make creation accessible while supporting sharing, community building, and creator monetization.

Entertainment Created by Everyone

For decades, entertainment was produced by a small number of companies and consumed by millions. RexTrix changes that model by placing powerful AI tools directly into the hands of everyday creators.

Whether you’re a gamer, writer, filmmaker, artist, influencer, entrepreneur, or simply someone with an idea, RexTrix makes it possible to transform imagination into engaging digital experiences.

By combining AI creation tools with social interaction and monetization opportunities, RexTrix empowers users not only to create content, but also to build audiences and generate value from their creativity.

The Future Starts Here

RexTrix is redefining what it means to create and experience entertainment in the AI era. The future will not be shaped by a handful of companies, but by billions of creators around the world.

Visit www.rextrix.ai to start creating, sharing, socializing, and earning through AI-powered entertainment.

Media Contact: info@rextrix.ai

About RexTrix

RexTrix is the world’s first AI-native Interactive Entertainment Platform. Through simple prompts, users can create AI-powered games, films, books, comics, images, and interactive experiences. By integrating creation, distribution, social engagement, and monetization into a unified ecosystem, RexTrix empowers the next generation of creators to transform imagination into entertainment.

RexTrix

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