AC Future and Pininfarina Win Prestigious 2026 iF Design Award for the AI Transformer Home

iF Design Award

AC Future's AI Transformer Homes have been honored with the prestigious 2026 iF Design Award.

This recognition from the iF Design Award reinforces our mission to redefine the future of robotic housing.” — Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a leader in AI-enabled sustainable living solutions, today announced that its AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) product line, developed in collaboration with world-renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 iF Design Award.

Founded in 1953 in Germany, the iF Design Award is one of the world's most respected design distinctions. The award recognizes the innovation and design vision behind the AI Transformer Home collection, including the AI-THu (Home Unit), AI-THt (Trailer), and AI-THd (Drivable), a new category of AI-enabled, mobile living solutions integrating architecture, clean energy, and human-centered design.

This recognition builds on strong partnership momentum, following accolades including the 2026 CES Innovation Award® for the AI-THt, a 2025 Red Dot Design Award, and a 2025 International Design Award. Together, AC Future and Pininfarina are redefining how people live, travel, and connect through intelligent, design-driven environments.

The AI Transformer Home platform reflects a shared vision: to transform living spaces into responsive, adaptive ecosystems where design is not an overlay, but a fundamental driver of experience, performance, and meaning. Pininfarina shaped the architectural language, user experience, and spatial philosophy across all configurations, ensuring a cohesive, future-oriented vision.

"This recognition from the iF Design Award reinforces our mission to redefine the future of robotic housing," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. "Together with Pininfarina, we are creating a new category of living where intelligent systems, sustainability, and design converge into a seamless, human-centered experience."

Redefining Mobile Living Through Design and AI

The AI Transformer Home series introduces innovations that position it at the intersection of housing, mobility, and energy:

Transformable Living Space: Patented expansion technology enables units such as the AI-THt to expand from approximately 190 to 400 square feet of premium living space.

AI-Driven Smart Systems: Integrated AI optimizes energy, water, and climate systems in real time, adapting continuously to user behavior.

Sustainable Off-Grid Capability: Solar generation, battery storage, and water recovery systems support fully self-sufficient living.

Flexible Configurations: Available as a stationary unit (AI-THu), towable trailer (AI-THt), and drivable home (AI-THd).

Integrated Design Language: A cohesive approach merges aerodynamic performance, spatial flexibility, and refined Italian design principles.

"Design is the catalyst that transforms technological potential into meaningful human experience," said Paolo Trevisan, Senior Vice President of Design at Pininfarina of America. "With the AI Transformer Home, we envisioned a new living paradigm, where spaces are adaptive, intelligent, and emotionally resonant. Our role was to shape not only how the product looks, but how it lives, evolves, and connects with people over time."

From a mobile, self-powered platform to a long-term residential solution, the AI Transformer Home evolves across use cases while maintaining a consistent design language. Through anticipating the shifting demands of modern lifestyles: mobility, flexibility, and autonomy, AC Future and Pininfarina are jointly shaping a living category that transcends traditional boundaries between product, architecture, and mobility.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is pioneering a new era of intelligent, sustainable living. The company designs and develops the AI Transformer Home series, a versatile, AI-powered platform built to meet the growing global demand for affordable, flexible, and eco-conscious housing. At the core of AC Future's mission is the belief that advanced technology and thoughtful design should make modern living more human, more adaptable, and more connected to the world around it. The company has earned wide industry recognition, including being named among the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET, the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, the 2026 CES Innovation Award®, and the 2026 iF Design Award. To learn more or reserve an AI Transformer Home, visit www.acfuture.com.

About Pininfarina

Founded in 1930, Pininfarina is a global icon of Italian design, celebrated for its mastery of elegance, purity, and innovation across more than nine decades of creative leadership. With offices in Italy, the United States, China, and Germany, the firm has evolved from its artisan origins into an international design group recognized across automotive styling, industrial and product design, architecture, nautical, and mobility. Pininfarina has shaped over 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and more than 650 product and architecture projects, earning over 70 international design awards.

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