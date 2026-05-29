Randy Theken Expands Theken Group’s Medical Innovation Platform

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randy Theken, entrepreneur, engineer, and medical technology innovator, is continuing to expand Theken Group, a diversified healthcare platform focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced medical technologies that improve patient outcomes across multiple specialties.

With roots in Northeast Ohio and advanced engineering degrees from the University of Akron, Theken has built a career around solving complex problems through a combination of technical expertise, entrepreneurial execution, and disciplined innovation. Over the years, he has founded multiple medical device technology companies, built integrated product development ecosystems, and launched ventures aimed at improving quality of life through purposeful healthcare solutions.

Today, that work includes four core companies within Theken Group: NextStep Arthropedix, which advances joint replacement technology; VisionAir Solutions, which develops lifesaving custom 3D patient-specific airway stents; CeraLuxx, a manufacturer of ceramic medical implants; and NanoLuxx, which develops antimicrobial coatings for medical implants.

“I don’t just design products; I build ecosystems that move ideas from concept through regulatory approval, manufacturing, and market adoption,” said Theken. “Our mission is to create meaningful innovation that solves real clinical problems and improves lives.”

Theken said Theken Group’s vertically integrated structure is what sets the organization apart. Rather than outsourcing key parts of development, the group manages the full innovation cycle internally, including research, regulatory strategy, prototype development, advanced manufacturing, sterile cleaning and packaging, and surgeon or clinician adoption. According to Theken, that model helps the company maintain high standards while accelerating product performance and market readiness.

The group’s four companies each play a distinct role in that strategy. NextStep Arthropedix develops advanced joint replacement implant systems built with precision engineering and 3D printing. VisionAir Solutions is focused on custom, patient-specific 3D-printed airway stents designed to transform respiratory care. CeraLuxx develops and manufactures ceramic implants, including its bioPearl™ ceramic femoral heads, which the company says have been implanted longer in patients than any other ceramic implant in the U.S. market. NanoLuxx is developing antimicrobial coatings designed for use on medical implants.

Theken said his interest in the medical technology field was shaped early in his career after being introduced to medical device and implant testing by graduate professor Dr. Glen Njus, whom he credits as a mentor. After graduate school, he launched his first company, Theken Orthopedic, which provided FDA orthopedic implant testing. That experience exposed him to the inefficiencies that often prevent promising ideas from reaching patients.

“I saw how many great ideas never made it to market because of fragmented processes, regulatory barriers, and large organizations moving too slowly,” Theken said. “That frustration became fuel to build companies that could control every step from concept through commercialization.”

That approach led to multiple ventures over the course of his career and now drives the growth of NextStep Arthropedix, VisionAir Solutions, CeraLuxx, and NanoLuxx. Together, the companies reflect Theken’s broader focus on restoring fundamental human abilities such as movement and breathing while advancing the future of implant technology.

This year, Theken Group is focused on scaling its impact across orthopedic and respiratory innovation. At NextStep Arthropedix, the company is expanding its portfolio of joint replacement systems while pursuing two antimicrobial coatings that can be applied to orthopedic products and instruments. Theken said the company believes it could bring the first antimicrobial hip product to the U.S. market in 2026 or 2027. At VisionAir Solutions, the company is developing an off-the-shelf airway stent using cloud-based AI software that has analyzed approximately 18,000 diseased and normal airway CT scans. The software has produced five patient-matched stent designs intended to offer a closer fit and longer functional life than current single-lumen stents. Meanwhile, CeraLuxx is finalizing manufacturing validations and is expected to bring new ceramic implants to market in 2026. NanoLuxx continues to advance antimicrobial coating technologies designed to improve implant performance and safety.

For Theken, success is defined not only by business growth, but by long-term impact.

“Success means building something that genuinely improves lives and endures,” he said. “It’s about creating technologies that help people walk without pain, breathe more fully, and benefit from better solutions than what existed before.”

As Theken Group continues to grow, Theken remains focused on building companies rooted in engineering rigor, operational discipline, humility, and patient-centered purpose. Across all four companies, the goal remains the same: translating innovation into practical technologies that improve care, support clinicians, and expand access to better medical outcomes.

About Randy Theken

Randy Theken is an entrepreneur, engineer, and medical technology innovator based in Ohio. He leads Theken Group, a diversified family of healthcare companies focused on product design, development, manufacturing, regulatory strategy, and commercialization. His work spans orthopedic, respiratory, ceramic implant, and antimicrobial coating technologies, with a focus on improving patient outcomes through vertically integrated innovation.



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