How Axe Elite’s Mission to Inspire, Influence, and Impact Is Powering Team Mustangs’ Rise

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Mustangs, a sales organization powered by Axe Elite, is gaining attention for a record-breaking month that reflects more than output, it reflects identity. Built on Axe Elite’s mission to inspire, influence, and impact, the organization has translated philosophy into performance.

At the center of that transformation is a leadership system developed through Axe University, where CEO Albert Shakhnazarov & President Emir Ademovic has directly mentored Mustangs founder Phil Quaye.

The result is not just production, it is precision.

The organization surpassed a $100,000 month while maintaining a disciplined focus on consistency, training, and long term scalability.

For Quaye, the milestone represents more than numbers.

“People see the number,” Quaye said. “They do not see the pressure behind it,leading, solving, staying sharp every day.”

Mustangs operates through a structured cadence built on daily alignment, midday check-ins, real-time performance visibility, weekly one-on-one development sessions, and targeted role-play training. The objective is not activity for the sake of movement, but execution with clarity.

“You cannot compete against what you do not see,” Quaye said.

Transparency sits at the core of the system. Performance is visible, measurable, and accountable—allowing leaders and team members to identify gaps, reinforce standards, and maintain consistency across the organization.

Quaye’s leadership approach is rooted in his upbringing in Manchester, Connecticut. Raised in a household of five within a two-bedroom apartment, he developed discipline and adaptability early. His father served in full-time ministry, while his mother worked extended hours, often through weekends.

“Watching them work all day and still show up taught me that grit is non-negotiable,” he said.

After graduating from Manchester High School, Quaye earned a track and field scholarship to Southern Connecticut State University, where he completed a degree in Business Administration. His early roles included unloading trucks at Target, working as a dietary aide, and eventually entering event sales—where he first experienced performance-based income.

“I had heard about business, but I had never seen it up close,” Quaye said. “Once I did, it changed what I believed was possible.”

Although he reached six-figure yearly earnings early, Quaye stepped away from a previous venture due to misalignment with his values.

“I did not like who I was becoming, and the environment was not aligned with succeeding the right way,” he said.

That decision led him to seek a system built on structure, standards, and integrity. He found that environment within Axe Elite, where expectations were defined from day one.

“From the moment I walked in, the standards were clear,” Quaye said.

Despite prior success, he chose to rebuild from the fundamentals—returning to phone-based sales, refining his skill set, and re-establishing discipline.

“I believed that if I built it once, I could build it again — the right way,” he said.

As he transitioned into leadership, Quaye encountered a common challenge among high performers: over-reliance on individual effort. His evolution came through shifting from personal output to team development.

“I wanted to prove I could do it alone,” he said. “That slowed me down.”

That shift became foundational in the development of Mustangs. The organization moved away from individual dependence and toward alignment, shared accountability, and leadership duplication.

Today, Mustangs operates on a simple principle: no individual is bigger than the team.

That philosophy shows up in daily behavior. Accountability is shared. Standards are protected. Wins are collective.

In an industry often driven by individual recognition, Mustangs has built its identity around unified execution.

The $100,000 month was not treated as a finish line. Internally, it served as validation that structure, leadership, and standards can produce consistent outcomes.

For Quaye, the next phase is about repetition at scale—refining lead management, sharpening time allocation, and strengthening development cycles.

“That is a different level,” he said. “It is not just working hard — it is working right.”

While Mustangs has developed its own identity, its growth is reinforced by the infrastructure, systems, and training environment of Axe Elite. That foundation supports development, while execution is driven by Mustangs’ leadership, culture, and discipline.

Quaye’s leadership is built on non-negotiables: do not allow emotion to dictate performance, do not compromise standards, and do not allow misalignment to persist. These principles are reinforced through consistent training, communication, and performance management.

The organization reflects a broader shift in how high-performing sales teams are built—moving away from short-term momentum and toward repeatable systems, leadership development, and aligned execution.

“Do not limit yourself,” Quaye said. “If you are willing to commit and stay consistent, you are capable of more than you think.”

As Team Mustangs continues its next phase, the focus remains on sustaining performance through discipline, structure, and leadership that multiplies across the organization.

Team Mustangs operates within the infrastructure of Axe Elite, focusing on leadership development, performance accountability, and team-based growth through structured systems and daily execution.

About Axe Elite USA

Axe Elite USA provides infrastructure, training frameworks, and a performance-driven environment designed to develop leaders, build scalable sales organizations, and turn mission into measurable impact.

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