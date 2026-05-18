MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seminario Creando Riqueza, founded by financial educator Alejandro Cardona, was recognized among the first supporters of Zenith Summit 2026 following the event’s Guinness World Record achievement for the Longest Interview Marathon.

The event, powered by Mottoz, brought together 333 leaders across 10 industries and streamed continuously for more than 55 hours across six simultaneous platforms. Zenith Summit 2026 surpassed the previous record of 55 hours and 24 seconds, establishing a new global milestone for live interview programming and creating a significant moment for Latino leadership in the United States.

Seminario Creando Riqueza was among the organizations that supported the initiative from its early stages. Its participation reflected the growing role of Hispanic-led platforms in supporting events focused on education, entrepreneurship, media visibility, business development, and community advancement.

“Zenith Summit 2026 created a platform where Latino leadership could be seen, heard, and connected at a significant scale,” said Alejandro Cardona, founder of Seminario Creando Riqueza. “Supporting this event aligned with our commitment to education, entrepreneurship, and helping the Hispanic community access tools for growth.”

Founded by Cardona, Seminario Creando Riqueza provides Spanish-language financial education focused on investing, stock market knowledge, financial literacy, market analysis, and wealth-building strategies. The platform serves members of the Hispanic community who are seeking to better understand financial markets and develop practical investment knowledge.

The organization’s support of Zenith Summit 2026 connects its financial education mission with a broader movement centered on representation and access. The summit created a space for conversations across industries, giving participants an opportunity to discuss leadership, innovation, economic growth, media influence, and the continued impact of Latino professionals and entrepreneurs.

Zenith Summit 2026 featured interviews with leaders from sectors including business, finance, media, technology, real estate, health, personal development, and entertainment. By bringing together voices from different industries, the event aimed to highlight the influence of Latino leadership while also documenting a record-breaking live digital experience.

The Guinness World Record achievement added international recognition to the initiative. After more than 55 hours of continuous programming, Zenith Summit 2026 established itself as a milestone event in live interview broadcasting. The accomplishment also demonstrated the ability of Latino entrepreneurs, organizations, and media platforms to collaborate at scale around a shared vision.

“The event demonstrated what can happen when Latino entrepreneurs, educators, and leaders come together around a shared purpose,” Cardona added. “We are proud to have supported an initiative that brought visibility to so many voices and achieved international recognition.”

For Seminario Creando Riqueza, the involvement in Zenith Summit 2026 represents another example of its commitment to education and empowerment. Through its programming, the platform focuses on helping Spanish-speaking individuals gain access to financial knowledge that can support long-term economic growth.

The participation of Seminario Creando Riqueza also underscores the importance of early support in large-scale community initiatives. As one of the first supporters of the summit, the organization contributed to an event that would later receive global recognition through the Guinness World Record achievement.

With this milestone, Zenith Summit 2026 positioned Latino leadership on an international stage and created a documented achievement for live digital programming. Seminario Creando Riqueza’s involvement connects the platform to a broader effort focused on visibility, education, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

The event’s success also reflects the growing influence of Spanish-speaking business leaders and organizations in the United States. As more Hispanic entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals create platforms for economic and social advancement, events like Zenith Summit 2026 provide an opportunity to showcase that momentum to wider audiences.

Seminario Creando Riqueza’s recognition as one of the first supporters of Zenith Summit 2026 highlights the role that aligned organizations can play in helping bring major initiatives to life. The Guinness World Record achievement now stands as a shared milestone for the event organizers, participants, supporters, and the broader Latino community represented throughout the summit.

About Seminario Creando Riqueza

Seminario Creando Riqueza is a financial education platform founded by Alejandro Cardona. The program provides Spanish-language education on investing, the stock market, financial literacy, market analysis, and wealth-building strategies. Its mission is to help the Hispanic community gain access to practical financial knowledge and tools for long-term economic growth.

About Zenith Summit 2026

Zenith Summit 2026 is a live interview marathon powered by Mottoz that brought together 333 leaders from 10 industries across six simultaneous streaming platforms. The event broke the Guinness World Record for the Longest Interview Marathon after more than 55 hours of continuous live programming.

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