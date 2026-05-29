Join Boulder County at LGBTQ+ Pride Month Events

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Boulder County.

County staff will be at Pride events during June.

To receive this information in another language, please email bhalpin@bouldercounty.gov

Boulder County, Colo. - June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Boulder County and residents are invited to join staff from county departments and elected offices at celebrations taking place throughout the month. The Progress Pride Flag will be flown at the Boulder County Courthouse (1325 Pearl Street, Boulder) during June.

Look out for Boulder County Parks and Open Space, the Boulder District Attorney’s Office, the Coroner’s Office, and Boulder County Area Agency on Aging's LGBTQ+ Programs at Pride Month events:

Longmont Pride, Roosevelt Park, Longmont – Saturday, June 6

Boulder Pridefest, Central Park and Civic Area, Boulder – Saturday, June 13

50+ Pride, Rocky Mountain Equality, Boulder – Friday, June 26

Visit Rocky Mountain Equality’s website for more local events.

Pride in the Parks

Boulder County Parks and Open Space will also host Pride in the Parks events:

May 30: Pride in the Parks: Birding Wetlands, Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat near Boulder. Registration required.

June 27: Pride in the Parks: Foothills Birding, Heil Valley Ranch between Boulder and Lyons. Registration required.

Commissioners Proclaim June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The Boulder County Commissioners proclaimed June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Boulder County. The Boulder County Government proudly celebrates LGBTQ+ people and their achievements, contributions, and the ongoing fight for equality every June.

In January, the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to awareness and heritage months. The commissioners emphasized that Boulder County will continue to celebrate the contributions of the diverse groups that make our county strong, successful, and resilient – while acknowledging that the history of these groups is American history and includes both successes and tragedies.

As outlined in the commissioners’ Proclamation Recognizing 2026 Heritage and Identity Months in Boulder County, heritage months recognize and celebrate the contributions of underrepresented groups, and help people understand their own identities. They enable us to honor the achievements and contributions of groups whose histories are often absent from traditional narratives of U.S. history or misrepresented altogether.

Heritage and identity-based months teach people about the histories and cultures of different groups, help people understand their own cultures and identities, encourage people to appreciate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Boulder County, Colorado, and the United States, and prompt people to reflect on past struggles and successes.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy