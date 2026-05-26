Nurturing Futures Direct Cash Assistance to Continue with Increased Payments

Key Points:

The Boulder County Commissioners have approved funding to continue the Nurturing Futures Direct Cash Assistance program for low-income families with young children.

Monthly payments will increase from $300 to $600 per household.

The program is funded by $4.2 million in earned interest from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

To receive this information in another language, email Kiran Herbert at kherbert@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. — In response to the increasing cost of living, low-income families with young children will see an increase in direct cash assistance through Boulder County’s Nurturing Futures program. Today (May 26), the Boulder County Commissioners approved $4.2 million to extend the successful pilot program and increase the monthly direct cash assistance payments from $300 to $600 per eligible household.

"Providing direct cash assistance allows parents to choose what they need for their own household,” said Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin. “The increase in costs for Boulder County families is stressful. We hope to reduce the pressures by continuing to invest in the long-term health of our whole community."

Nurturing Futures supports families earning less than 30% of the area median income with at least one child under the age of 4. Participants can use the funds to cover basic needs like food, rent, child care, and medical care — with no restrictions on how the money is spent.

In addition to continued cash payments for participants, the next phase of the program will connect participants with financial counseling and other related support services.

Since the pilot launched in 2024, early results show real progress. When surveyed, 76% of participants reported they "often worry about monthly bills." By February 2026, that number dropped to 44%. Similarly, the share of families who said they "often consider reducing food portions due to not having enough money" fell from 16% to 8%.

The funding to continue the program comes from earned interest on the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Current participants who meet the eligibility criteria will have the opportunity to reapply.

More details about the next phase of the program, including timelines and how to apply, will be shared in the coming months. To learn more about Nurturing Futures, visit boco.org/NurturingFutures.

An article on Nurturing Futures appeared in the Community Connections magazine (page 15).