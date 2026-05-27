Community Action Programs’ People Engaged in Raising Leaders is Holding a June 2026 Boards and Commissions Training

Boulder, Colo. - Are you passionate about your community and looking for ways to get more involved? Have you ever thought about joining a board or commission? Join the People Engaged in Raising Leaders (PERL) Program’s upcoming Boards and Commissions Training on Saturday, June 6! The PERL program works to increase the involvement of underrepresented populations on local boards and commissions. Learn more about administrative boards and commissions in government and non-profits while developing the skills to express your political agency and make change in your community. Connect with opportunities for civic involvement and network with other likeminded community members.

WHAT: PERL Boards and Commissions Training

PERL Boards and Commissions Training WHEN: Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6 TIME: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. WHERE: Baltic Room, 3482 Broadway Boulder, CO 80304

Our Boards and Commissions training covers topics including boards' roles and responsibilities, board applications and interviewing, board culture and survival strategies, board oversight/management, cultural/effective communication, and Robert’s Rules of Order. Guest speakers include representatives from boards of government agencies, local organizations and the Office of the Boulder County Commissioners.

For more information about PERL, visit the county’s website.

Apply online for the board and commission training.

For any questions about the upcoming sessions contact PERL Coordinator Kathryn Lehman at Klehman@bouldercounty.gov or 720-765-1403.