Staunton District Traffic Alert for June 1 – 5, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 13, eastbound – Single lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

Exit 27, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Mile marker 46 to 44, westbound – Right lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 50 to 55, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 176, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 189 to 187, southbound – Right shoulder closure for soil cleanup, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 202, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work from the off-ramp at I-81 northbound to Route 11 (South Lee Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, June 3 through July 9.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTAT E 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 98 to 100, eastbound and westbound– Overnight left lane closures for fog-light replacements, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 101, eastbound and westbound– Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday night. INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 208 to 211, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 210 to 217, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 217, southbound – Right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Full closure southbound for overhead sign installation and pavement work, 6 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday (May 30-31). Follow posted detour. Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 226, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Exit 235, northbound southbound – Right shoulder closures along the off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 229, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROAD S

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for road-widening activities around I-81 interchange, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Park and Ride facility near the intersection with Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) closed Monday through Friday for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of commuter lot expansion.

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for soil borings at the bridge over Back Creek, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.



Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.



Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.



Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.



Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.



*UPDATE* Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.



*NEW* Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) – Park and Ride facility near intersection with Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) closed Monday through Friday for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of commuter lot expansion.



Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

Mile marker 241 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 241, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 246 to 247, northbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at Exit 247A and 247B for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along the off ramps at exit 257, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for soil boring near the intersection with Route 734 (Bank Church Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 19.

Route 33 (Market Street) – Eastbound shoulder and turn lane closures for sign work between Harrisonburg eastern city limits and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway/Timber Way) – Shoulder closures at various locations for sign work between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Broadway northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Route 673 (Mill Creek Church Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control between the junction with I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near the intersection with Route 256 (3rd Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound shoulder closures at the intersection with Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for cleanup related to the new traffic signal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 620 (Mountain Valley Road) – Closed Wednesday through Friday between Route 722 (Armentrout Path) and Route 811 (Fridleys Gap) for pipe replacement. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between (Route 704) Osceola Springs Road and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through June 11. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Route 615 (Longs Road)for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 684 (Page Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 675 (Bixlers Ferry Road) and Riverwater Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE*Exit 264, northbound – Off-ramp right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 267, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Exit 283, southbound – Off-ramp right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Exit 291, northbound – Ramp closed for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night. Use exit 296 as a detour. Left shoulder closed for guardrail installation, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night. Traffic restrictions are for ramp widening project.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 753 (Jackson Street), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4 through June 10.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 866 (Mountain View Drive) to just north of Locust Grove Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 26.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 632 (Mumaw Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.



Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 for guardrail installation related to interstate ramp widening project, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

*UPDATE* Route 771 (Boyer Road) – Closed for bridge work just west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 26. Motorists should follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 304 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for guardrail upgrades 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday, May 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 306 to 305, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 309 to 310, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Exit 313, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along exit off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday nights. Estimated completion June 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound – Right shoulder closures for soil boring, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 321, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right-lane closures for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday night, and then continuously from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday (June 5-8).

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (North Pifer Road) and Route 609 (Capon Springs Road) for paving, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional traffic stoppages between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Southbound flagger traffic control for soil borings between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and Route 662 (Milburn Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 625 (Marlboro Road), Route 638 (Hites Road), Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 738 (Ogden Lane) and Route 758 (Belle View Lane), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 3.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for bridge work between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Business Route 7 (Audley Lane/East Main Street), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 606 (Feltner Road/Mount Carmel Road) and Route 649 (Feltner Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 through July 3.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.

Mile marker 2 to 1, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for overpass bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday nights. Estimated completion on the night of June 1.

Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for overpass bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday nights and 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday nights. Estimated completion on the night of June 1.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for test soil borings between the Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 1.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) to Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Fire Trail Road for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 26.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 613 (Bentonville Road), Route 630 (Thompson Hollow Road), Route 631 (William Vincent Road), Route 730 (Shangri-La Road) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through June 12.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.