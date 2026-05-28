Crews continue CR108 bridge work for deck repair

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2026

The CR108 Thompson Creek bridge is closed to vehicle traffic for the next few phases of repairs.

Crews are preparing deconstruction of the old deck, which makes up the structural aspect of the driving lanes of the bridge. Some areas have already been cut out to access girder attachments, and the entire deck will be removed and a new one installed.

After the steel deck arrives, equipment will have to work from one lane over to the other side where installation is occurring. This precludes vehicle travel across it.

The county allocated funds and purchased the materials on an emergency basis to speed the process. New, thicker, 7-gauge steel decking is expected to arrive within the next couple of weeks, and was fabricated and purchased in the United States.

The timeline of repairs is dependent on steel material delivery, weather for asphalt application, and speed of crews for installation. The county’s goal remains to reopen it as soon as safely possible.

The pedestrian bridge is expected to remain open at almost any time, and extra welding is shoring it up to sustain it during the work phases. There may be times when welding or other work is occurring on the walkway side, such as when lifting the steel plates off the structure and new ones into place, when it will be prudent to wait a few minutes for safe passage.

Updates will be posted on the county website and residents may subscribe to email updates at at garfieldcountynews.org.