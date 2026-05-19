Garfield County replacing decking on CR 108 bridge

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

Garfield County is replacing the decking on the bridge over the Crystal River on County Road 108 (Thompson Creek Road) near Carbondale with heavier gauge metal in the coming weeks. The repair project is expected to potentially extend over a few months as the decking was found to have rust and corroded joints, and rubber membrane is needed to avoid further corrosion.

The Board of County Commissioners has approved emergency repairs to the bridge deck in an amount not to exceed $650,000. The emergency nature of the repair work necessitated approval to move forward with the project in an expedited manner to lessen impact on the community. The county’s goal is to complete the repairs as safely and quickly as possible.

One lane of the bridge will remain open at most times for the next 2-3 weeks, but closures may occur at any time during repair work. Stop lights are in place to regulate the flow of traffic and vehicles are currently limited to less than 24,000 pounds. The overall length of the project is dependent on availability of materials, and no definitive timeline for the work is yet determined.

The county has contracted with Con-Sy, Inc. to perform the work and the company has been given approval to order new corrugated metal decking. Con-Sy is replacing the decking in two phases, first removing the pedestrian walkway side of the bridge and placing the new decking, followed by similar work on the opposing lane, to provide consistent access for emergency vehicles if needed.

The county is striving to keep the pedestrian bridge open to the public; however, intermittent closures may take place during construction to ensure safety. Cutting of metal and welding is planned in coming days along the pedestrian walkway side of the bridge, and crossings may be briefly delayed at times.

“Through Con-Sy’s great work, we’ve found a supplier for the decking materials,” said Garfield County Deputy Manager Rob Hanna.

A large pothole appeared on the bridge structure in previous weeks, and a construction crew from Con-Sy removed asphalt from the bridge May 12 to get a better view of the decking. The corrugated metal decking showed corrosion and some eroded welds, which led to a “bounce” when vehicles passed over the bridge.

Daily updates are also available on Garfield County’s website and at garfieldcountynews.org.