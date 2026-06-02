FLOLIVE® Appoints Kobi Carlebach as CFO

Kobi Carlebach, Flolive Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned executive to oversee strategies that support and sustain rapid growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLOLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced that Kobi Carlebach has been appointed as its chief financial officer. In this capacity, he will work with other members of the Flolive executive team to develop and implement financial strategies to support the company’s growth.Carlebach brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Flolive, having recently served as chief financial officer at Glassbox, where he led multiple fundraising rounds and was instrumental in facilitating acquisitions of several complementary technology firms. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer of harmon.ie, a cutting-edge AI-based SaaS company. Carlebach is highly regarded for his strategic use of technology and insights to optimize revenue engines and for building data-based modeling and business intelligence to inform capital strategy.“As Flolive continues to expand, it is essential to bring a person with Kobi’s credentials into our organization,” said Nir Shalom, chief executive officer of Flolive. “His strength in scaling SaaS businesses and track record of implementing optimized revenue and financial strategies are perfectly aligned with the company’s needs. We are in an excellent position to satisfy the explosive demand for AI-driven IoT infrastructure, and Kobi’s contributions will play a key role in our success.”Flolive works with partners to deliver IoT connectivity solutions leveraging a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to its global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, Flolive partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity and compliance with data sovereignty regulations the moment a device powers on.To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit https:// flolive.net /.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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