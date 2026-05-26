FLOLIVE® Wins 2026 IoT Infrastructure Innovation Award from IoThinkTank

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLOLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, has been named winner of the 2026 IoT Infrastructure Innovation Award from IoThinkTank for its global connectivity platform, A Network Beyond. The company was cited for its broad vision and clear technical depth that enables an intelligent operating layer for the next generation of IoT.In its assessment of Flolive, IoThinkTank found A Network Beyond to deliver one of the clearest examples of infrastructure innovation at scale, supporting the rapid growth of AI-driven IoT deployments. It also noted that Flolive stood out for tackling these challenges at the infrastructure layer with a forward-looking approach that combines global connectivity, localized control, intelligent routing, and compliance readiness through an architecture that does not just carry IoT traffic, but actively helps optimize and govern it.“Infrastructure innovation is about more than keeping devices online,” said Jordan Hayes, IoThinkTank awards coordinator. “It is about creating the intelligent, resilient foundation that lets connected systems scale with confidence. Flolive’s A Network Beyond stood out for treating network infrastructure as a strategic layer for performance, compliance, and long-term IoT growth.”A Network Beyond from Flolive is built on a global foundation of localized control points, telemetry-driven intelligence, and resilient wireless connectivity. The platform is engineered to help enterprises move from pilot deployments to large-scale operations with stronger performance, security, and operational flexibility.Its packet gateway edge mesh, real-time telemetry fabric, sovereignty-by-design routing, and network-layer cybersecurity controls position the platform to handle growing data volumes, lower-latency requirements, and increasingly complex compliance demands across jurisdictions. The platform also emphasizes resilience and adaptability, combining localized intelligence with patented multi-IMSI connectivity, performance-based steering, and AI-assisted analytics to create an infrastructure that is purpose-built for a more connected, distributed, and demanding IoT future.“We are grateful to the IoThinkTank for this honor and are delighted that our IoT solutions are recognized as first-movers in addressing the rapidly growing demands of enterprise IoT customers around the world,” said Sara Brown, executive vice president of marketing for Flolive. “Flolive has invested in a network infrastructure that is purpose-built for AI and provides the flexibility, security, and performance that matches customer needs. As we continue to enhance our product portfolio, we are confident that Flolive will continue to be the network of choice for the next generation of IoT.”The Flolive global cellular IoT network enables enterprises and service providers to connect and manage endpoints in over 214 countries, territories, and regions. Its solutions align connectivity infrastructure with edge-AI environments to facilitate sovereign deployments marked by full control, no security gaps, and seamless coverage.To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit https:// flolive.net /.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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