FLOLIVE® Sales Leaders Vivian Cardoso and Gayle Stewart Honored as CRN 'Women of the Channel'

Prestigious list recognizes exceptional leaders who deliver channel success for their organizations, partners, and channel ecosystem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLOLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced that two of its key channel program leaders have been named to the CRN Women of the Channel List. Vivian Cardoso, director, customer success, and Gayle Stewart, director of sales for North America, were recognized for their leadership, innovation, and success in empowering Flolive partners and customers.“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”Vivian Cardoso was recognized for her dedication to expanding channel success for Flolive by improving the company’s onboarding processes, aligning success metrics across teams, and serving as a strategic voice for partners internally. Her ability to build trust, improve collaboration, and position Customer Success as a strategic driver has enabled Flolive to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.Gayle Stewart was recognized for her success in expanding channel sales in North America and Latin America. Her integrity and customer-oriented philosophy have positioned both her and Flolive as trustworthy partners that support long-term growth and customer success.“We are proud that Vivian and Gayle have received this honor and are delighted that CRN sees what we have known all along—that these women are at the top of the profession,” said Curtis Govan, president of the Americas for Flolive. “Flolive is continually working to expand partnerships and deliver unmatched IoT connectivity to enterprises. Gayle and Vivian are integral to this initiative; we have no doubt that their leadership and determination will allow us to reach our goals.”Flolive works with partners to deliver IoT connectivity solutions leveraging a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to its global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, Flolive partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity and compliance with data sovereignty regulations the moment a device powers on.To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit https:// flolive.net /.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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