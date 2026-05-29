6-2-26 County Commission Special Meetings

​​​The Alachua County Commission will hold two special meetings on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The morning meeting begins at 10 a.m. The afternoon meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Both meetings are in the Grace Knight Conference Room on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville).

The meetings can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website.

The 10 a.m. agenda items include:

West End Community Park Master Planning Update

Request Approval of Water Buffalo Act for “Wild West Revival” Event at the Alachua County Agriculture & Equestrian Center

FY27 Budget Development Capital Budget & Financial Plan and Preservation and Sports Event Center Operational Plan



View the meeting agenda and backup items.

The 1:30 p.m. agenda items include:

FY27 Budget Development Revenues, Fee Schedules, Adopt FY 27 Financial Policies



View the meeting agenda and backup items.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed by following Alachua County on Facebook, X (Twitter), Nextdoor, Instagram, and subscribing to the county’s newsletter/press release group.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

