Highlights from the May 26, 2026 County Commission Meeting

​​​Announcements

Communications Director Mark Sexton shared that the county’s Tourism and Economic Development Department received the prestigious Innovative Partnership Award from the Florida Economic Development Council. At the center of this effort is the $36-million U.S. Army Reserve Equipment Concentration Site investment and the Heavy Diesel Mechanic Training Program.

Learn more about the award.

Sexton also reminded residents of a recent guest column by Alachua County Clinical Supervisor Rebecca Hunt, who shared reflections on the Metamorphosis Residential Treatment Program graduation ceremony and the life-changing work underway within the county program.

Read the article.

The County Commission recognized Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus, who will retire on Friday after nearly 32 years of dedicated service to the residents of Alachua County.

Theus, who began his career with ACFR in 1994, rose through the ranks before being appointed chief in 2019. Under his leadership, the ACFR has achieved major milestones, including the launch of the state’s first Mobile Stroke Transport Unit. He also guided the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded training and f​acilities, and launched a Community Health Program.



Watch the announcements.



Art for ACFR Headquarters and EOC

The County Commission selected artwork to display at the new Alachua County Fire Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Operations Center.

The winning sculpture was Legacy Art Studio Inc. The county will provide up to $75,000 to complete the installation.

View the winning artwork.

Watch the discussion.

Legislative Update

Growth Management provided the commission with an update on recent legislative changes. Among the updates discussed were Senate Bill 182 (Private School Facilities), House Bill 399 (Manufactured Housing), SB 484 (Data Centers), and HB 1389 (Affordable Housing).

Watch the discussion.

Lake Forest Creek Purchase

The commission approved the purchase of 20.24 acres at Lake Forest Creek in east Gainesville.

The public will eventually be able to visit the property via tour. The $258,700 acquisition will be paid for with the voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places surtax.

Watch the discussion.

Lakeshore Drive Designation

The commission voted not to move forward with designating portions of Lakeshore Drive and Southeast 74th Street as a county scenic road.

Watch the discussion.

Recognitions

Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler proclaimed May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Alachua County.



Read the proclamation.

Watch the presentation.

See the full May agenda and video.

