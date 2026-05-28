5-27-26 Community Update

Alachua County is paving the way toward a stronger, safer future. In May 2023, the Alachua County Commission approved the historic 10-year, $250 million Transportation Capital Improvement Program (TCIP), focused on improving road conditions, extending the life of county infrastructure, increasing traffic safety, and improving mobility for our residents. The program represents the largest sustained investment in transportation infrastructure in Alachua County’s history.

To date, the county has completed 33 projects costing $24.1 million, has begun construction on 17 projects valued at $35.8 million, and has 34 projects valued at $61 million in the planning and procurement stage. ﻿ Find out more about the road projects.

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