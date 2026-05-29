Danny Griego Reflects on Chart Milestone with Powerful Message Supporting Veterans

Seeing ‘22’ as the peak for this record gave me a moment to pause” — Danny Griego

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country singer-songwriter Danny Griego is using a recent career milestone to shine a light on something far greater than music. Following the chart success of his latest single, which reached a peak position of No. 22, Griego is taking a moment to reflect—and redirect attention toward an issue close to the hearts of many Americans.Rather than simply celebrating the achievement, Griego is using the number as an opportunity to raise awareness around veterans' mental health, referencing the widely recognized statistic that an estimated 22 veterans lose their lives to suicide each day.“Seeing ‘22’ as the peak for this record gave me a moment to pause,” shares Griego. “For a lot of people, that number represents something much bigger—the 22 veterans a day we lose to suicide. That’s something we can’t ignore. If you have a veteran in your life, reach out today. Check on them. Let them know they matter. Love really does conquer more than we think.”Griego’s message is rooted in a long-standing commitment to supporting the veteran community. He is the owner and operator of Freedom Horse Ranch, a Texas-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans, first responders, and individuals facing physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges through therapeutic, equine-assisted programs. In addition to his philanthropic work, Griego regularly performs at military bases across the country and has consistently used his platform to advocate for those who have served. His 2018 release, “Twenty-Two,” also brought attention to the veteran suicide crisis, further underscoring the personal significance behind his message today.Griego’s reflection underscores the power of music not only as entertainment, but as a platform for connection, awareness, and impact. While the chart milestone marks another step forward in his growing career, it’s the opportunity to inspire compassion and meaningful action that he hopes resonates most.Written by Jerry Crutchfield and Mark Nessler with Griego, and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee, “Angelina” made its AC chart debut on April 4 and continued its steady rise through late April. The track has been supported by 28 Mediabase AC stations and has climbed to No. 12 on the Mediabase AC chart, with standout airplay in markets including Huntsville, Omaha, Tucson, Reno, Johnson City, Phoenix, Atlantic City, Nassau, and Bridgeport, each generating more than 50 spins. Radio promotion efforts for “Angelina” were supported by Howard Rosen Promotions, helping drive the song’s continued growth across formats.The Top 25 placement adds to an already notable Billboard résumé for the Arizona-born, Texas-based artist, who has previously earned recognition as a Top 10 Billboard recording artist. His catalog reflects a career shaped alongside country legends, with songwriting and performance credits connected to icons such as Waylon Jennings, Billy Joe Shaver, Hank Cochran, Red Lane, Max D. Barnes, John D Loudermilk, and Augie Meyers.“‘Angelina’ is a song that’s always felt personal to me,” says Griego. “I’ve often wondered if 'Angelina' would be the love of my life.”A haunting, emotionally driven ballad, “Angelina” explores the ripple effects of heartbreak and the walls we build to protect ourselves from it. At its core, the heartbreak that defines “Angelina” is rooted in her first loss — her father — a wound that quietly shapes the way she loves and protects herself. The song tells the story of a woman who, after being deeply hurt, moves from one relationship to the next, leaving a trail of broken hearts in her wake.“Angelina” arrives as Griego continues to perform shows in support of American military Veterans, a cause he has championed throughout his career with songs like “Lady Liberty” (2014) and “Twenty-Two” (2018) — the latter a collaboration with K.P. Fitz that raised awareness of the Veteran suicide epidemic through a song and accompanying short film.With “Angelina” charting and a growing audience of more than 116,000 fans on Facebook, over 200,000 followers on X, and nearly 49,000 on Instagram, Griego heads into the next stretch of the year with a full slate of touring, new music, and continued momentum at country radio.About Danny Griego: Danny Griego is an Arizona-born, Texas-based country singer-songwriter whose rich blend of outlaw, cowboy, Americana, and Latin influences came to the fore on his 2014 album, Cowboys, Outlaws & Border Town Dogs. Drawing inspiration from a wide range of musical voices, Griego's sound reflects a deep appreciation for both traditional and genre-bending storytelling. From his early days gigging around Arizona saloons and rodeos to a lengthy stay in Nashville where he befriended legends like Hank Cochran and Waylon Jennings, Griego has created a diverse catalog of songs that reflect his personal story. A survivor of a lightning strike during his college years, Griego taught himself fingerpicking on his grandfather’s nylon-string guitar as part of his rehabilitation — a turning point that shaped his path as a songwriter. His discography includes Destination (2007), Cowboys, Outlaws & Border Town Dogs (2014), 22 (2018), “You Never Stop Loving Somebody” (2019), and the “FREEDOM” music video (2024), with “Angelina” as his latest release.

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