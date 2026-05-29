DAYVID Announces New Single 'Wake Up Call,' Marking a Turning Point Ahead of Upcoming Album Time to Start Living

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent pop artist DAYVID returns with his new single “Wake Up Call,” released on May 15, 2026. The track introduces a more stripped-back and emotionally grounded direction, blending introspective pop with organic instrumentation.Prior to 2020, DAYVID’s career was gaining momentum, with releases like “Wasted Luv” earning national radio support and industry attention. When the pandemic shifted the landscape, he stepped away from music, struggling to adapt and feeling disconnected from the direction things were heading. What followed was not just time away, but a deeper creative reset. When he returned, he found himself writing from a place that no longer felt true, caught between who he had been and who he was trying to become.“Wake Up Call” was written in December 2023 during a period shaped by a relationship and a series of personal challenges. Rather than placing blame outward, the song turns inward. It captures the realization that sometimes you are the one keeping yourself stuck, even when the warning signs are impossible to ignore.There is a quiet tension throughout the track, a sense of knowing things have gone too far while still repeating the same patterns. Moments like hearing the sirens coming and choosing to lay back down reflect that space between awareness and action, where change feels necessary but not yet possible.At the time, DAYVID did not fully understand what the song represented.“I knew the song I had planned for last summer wasn’t digging deep enough. When I came back to ‘Wake Up Call,’ I realized it was the one I needed to release. It helped me unlock the rest of the album and finish it. I also knew I couldn’t have put it out when I first wrote it, because I was still going through it. Now it feels like something that could actually help someone else.”That realization became the turning point.Sonically, “Wake Up Call” leans into a more minimal approach. Built around vocal and lyrics, it prioritizes emotional clarity over production density. While his earlier work carried a polished pop sensibility, this release introduces a more organic sound, while maintaining a modern edge.The single serves as the entry point into DAYVID’s upcoming album Time to Start Living, a project shaped by a period of creative struggle and personal growth. As he worked to move beyond his earlier sound and step fully into his identity as an artist, the process became less about perfection and more about honesty.At its core, the project is grounded in a simple realization. Nothing changes unless you do.With “Wake Up Call,” DAYVID introduces a new chapter defined by self-awareness, evolution, and the decision to move forward, even when change feels uncertain.About DAYVIDDAYVID is a pop artist creating music for the moments where everything hits at once, blending introspective songwriting with modern production and an increasingly organic sound. Originally from San Diego, he moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue music, with early releases gaining national radio support, including “Wasted Luv,” while “Spinning Bottles” became a fan favorite. His track “Marathon” was later featured by Pat Monahan on SiriusXM’s Train Tracks. After stepping away from music in 2020, he returned with a renewed perspective, shaping his upcoming album Time to Start Living around growth, self-awareness, and the decision to move forward.

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