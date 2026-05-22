Mr Brey Ignites Momentum With 'Se Me Pega,' A Seductive Fusion of Afro-Reggaeton, Latin Trap & Urban Pop

Se Me Pega was designed to feel atmospheric and addictive from the very first seconds” — Mr Brey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging Afro-Latin artist Mr Brey is generating growing attention with his latest single, “Se Me Pega,” a hypnotic blend of Afro-Reggaeton, Latin Trap, Urban Pop and melodic Caribbean-inspired rhythms that is beginning to gain traction across TikTok and streaming platforms.Built around an addictive hook, atmospheric production, and sensual energy, “Se Me Pega” combines the bounce and groove of modern Afro-inspired reggaeton with the emotional texture of melodic trap and commercially polished Latin pop. The result is a sound that feels immersive, intimate, and highly compatible with today’s short-form social media culture.The track has already started attracting engagement through TikTok edits, lifestyle clips, transitions, and playlist exposure, helping position the record within the growing wave of genre-fluid Latin urban music.Originally from the Dominican Republic and currently based in New York, Mr Brey continues developing a signature sound that merges Caribbean rhythm, modern urban production, emotional storytelling, and cinematic ambiance. His music explores sensuality, connection, nightlife emotion, and melodic vulnerability while maintaining a contemporary mainstream edge.“Se Me Pega was designed to feel atmospheric and addictive from the very first seconds,” says Mr Brey. “I wanted the song to connect emotionally while still making people move.”Music listeners and independent curators have increasingly categorized the record within the evolving lane of Afro-Reggaeton and melodic Latin Urban Pop, while also highlighting its crossover appeal toward trap, commercial reggaeton, and mood-driven pop audiences.With increasing digital traction, playlist support, and expanding social media visibility, “Se Me Pega” represents another step forward for Mr Brey as he continues building momentum as an independent Latin urban artist with global ambitions.The single is currently available on all major streaming platforms.Listen & Follow Mr Brey:TikTok – @mrbrey

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