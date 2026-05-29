Interior Unlocks Funds for Orphaned Well Clean Up

The Department of the Interior today announced new guidance for the State Orphaned Wells Grant Program, a key initiative that helps states plug, remediate and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells on state and private land. The new guidance advances the Trump administration’s efforts to strengthen American energy independence while protecting public health and the environment.

“The Phase 3 State Formula Grant Guidance improves oversight and accountability to ensure grant recipients meet performance goals, and decrease risk of fraud, waste and abuse,” said Troy Finnegan, Acting Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget. “The Department is committed to good stewardship for the American taxpayer.”

The Orphaned Wells Program Office oversees approximately $4.2 billion in funding for state grants. These grants support plugging abandoned wells that release methane, contaminate groundwater and create safety hazards near homes and active oil and gas developments.

“The new guidance unlocks additional resources for states to build on their current successes,” said Eva Vrana, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Environmental Management. “It means states can continue successfully plugging orphaned wells while strengthening energy infrastructure and reducing environmental risks.”

Orphaned wells are oil and gas wells abandoned without a responsible operator. They pose serious environmental and public safety risks. Interior continues to coordinate with state entities, Tribal governments and federal partners to ensure that all cleanup work meets environmental, safety and fiscal accountability standards while creating jobs and supporting the American economy.

For more information about the Interior’s Orphaned Wells Programs, visit www.doi.gov/orphanedwells.