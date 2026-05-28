Interior Advances Public Access to Recreation Data with New Mapping Milestone

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced progress in implementing the Modernizing Access to Our Public Land (MAPLand) Act and the Modernizing Access to Our Public Waters (MAPWaters) Act, including the initial publication of recreation access data and the planned launch of a new public-facing mapping tool.

Led in part by the U.S. Geological Survey, the effort is helping make information about public land and water access more consistent, easier to find and more useful for Americans planning trips on public lands and waters.

“President Trump wants the U.S. government to efficiently work for the American people. This is a practical step toward making it easier for Americans to understand where they can go and what’s open on their public lands,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By improving access to reliable, up-to-date information, we’re supporting outdoor recreation, reducing confusion on the ground and helping people make the most of the lands and waters they own.”

The MAPLand and MAPWaters Acts direct federal agencies to digitize and publish key recreation access information - such as roads, trails, easements, and waterway access points – in standardized formats. Historically, this information has often been fragmented or difficult to access.

As part of this ongoing work, Interior and partner agencies have begun publishing new datasets, including easement information, with additional recreation access data to follow. These datasets will ultimately be accessible through a centralized mapping platform, with the initial MAPLand Act Viewer expected to launch June 1, 2026, the start of Great Outdoors Month.

When complete, the effort will provide clearer, more consistent information on:

Where public access is available

Which roads and trails are open or closed

Seasonal restrictions and allowed uses

Areas where activities such as hunting or recreational shooting are permitted or limited

This work is part of a broader, multi-year effort to modernize how federal agencies share recreation information with the public. Interior is working closely with other federal partners, including the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to ensure data is standardized and accessible across jurisdictions.

“Outdoor recreation is a cornerstone of many local economies and a way of life for millions of Americans,” Burgum added. “These improvements will help people spend less time searching for information and more time enjoying the outdoors.”

The Department will continue to release additional datasets and refine the mapping platform over time, with full implementation of MAPLand and MAPWaters requirements occurring in phases over the coming years.

For more information on Interior’s recreation and mapping initiatives, visit www.doi.gov.

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