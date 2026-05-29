Department of the Interior Reopens Columbus Circle Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the reopening of Columbus Circle following a major restoration that improves access, safety, and the visitor experience at one of the most prominent gateways to the nation’s capital. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, His Excellency Marco Peronaci of Italy, Her Excellency Ángeles Moreno Bau of Spain, and Executive Director of the White House Task Force for FIFA World Cup 2026 Andrew Giuliani joined National Park Service leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the reopening.

Following five months of rehabilitation and preservation work, the restored plaza and the Christopher Columbus Memorial are once again open to the public. This project reflects President Trump’s priority of restoring public spaces, strengthening federal stewardship of historic assets, and improving the daily experience of residents and visitors in Washington.

This restoration effort returned the Columbus Fountain to operation for the first time since 2007 and revitalized the surrounding plaza. Work included structural repairs, stone conservation, modernized water systems, and improvements to accessibility and pedestrian circulation. Visitors will encounter safer pathways, restored architectural details, and a fully operational fountain as the focal point of the space.

“Columbus Circle is a historic front door to Washington, D.C., and thanks to President Trump today it is once again ready to welcome the public,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “This restoration brings new life to one of the capital’s most visible public spaces while preserving an important part of our nation’s history. Investments like this help ensure America’s historic landmarks remain safe, welcoming, and worthy of the people they serve.”

Located in front of Union Station and adjacent to the U.S. Capitol grounds, Columbus Circle serves as a key entry point to the city and a gathering place for public events and ceremonies. Originally designed by Daniel H. Burnham and dedicated in 1912, the plaza reflects early efforts to elevate Washington’s public spaces. Its central feature, the Columbus Fountain, includes a 45-foot shaft topped by a globe and allegorical figures representing the Old and New Worlds.

Completed through the President Donald J. Trump’s “Making DC Safe & Beautiful” initiative, the rehabilitation of Columbus Circle is part of a citywide effort to restore Washington’s public spaces in advance of America’s 250th anniversary. Skilled craftsman and women from the National Park Service and contractors have brought decades old systems back to life and completed major rehabilitation projects at several landmark fountains across the capital, including Dupont Circle, Meridian Hill Park, the Taras Shevchenko Memorial, the John Paul Jones Memorial, Sheridan Circle, Simón Bolívar Memorial, and John Marshall Park.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police are working to ensure a safe, orderly, and welcoming experience for visitors throughout the anniversary year.

###