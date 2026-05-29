Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/28/2026 2144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pepin Road, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x 2, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Ethan Delabruere
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Pepin Road in Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed Ethan Delabruere, age 23 of Brownington, had caused minor bodily injury to two family members during a fight, and had prevented one of those individuals from reporting the incident to emergency services by destroying a telephone.
Delabruere was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on a violation of probation from Newport Probation and Parole and for lack of $5000 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Delabruere was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 5/29/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of two counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/29/2026 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
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