Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5002885

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2026 2144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pepin Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault x 2, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Ethan Delabruere

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Pepin Road in Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed Ethan Delabruere, age 23 of Brownington, had caused minor bodily injury to two family members during a fight, and had prevented one of those individuals from reporting the incident to emergency services by destroying a telephone.

Delabruere was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on a violation of probation from Newport Probation and Parole and for lack of $5000 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Delabruere was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 5/29/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of two counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/29/2026 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov