Technical Cable Applications Completes Move to 50% Larger Facility

Technical Cable Applications' new facility

This facility is a huge upgrade for us, and will enable us to grow our staff and capability even further in the future since there is still room to grow here.” — Dustin Twiggs

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technical Cable Applications, a North American contract custom cable manufacturer is now operating in a new Washington state facility as of June 2026. While being a short distance from their previous headquarters, the new facility has a 50% larger physical footprint to allow for more equipment and staff to operate each day. The move also brings TCA’s operations under a single roof, as the previous headquarters was made up of two separate suites within a larger building.“This facility is a huge upgrade for us, and will enable us to grow our staff and capability even further in the future since there is still room to grow here,” Vice President of TCA Dustin Twiggs said. “We are still finalizing the move, but once we’re settled in fully we will be here for a very long time.”Founded in 2002, TCA was originally started as a small cable assembly shop that has grown substantially in the 24 years since its inception. Offering custom and OEM cable assembly and wire harness manufacturing services, the company is UL certified for cable assembly in the United States and meets international ISO 9001:2015 requirements. Technical Cable also continues to hold IPC/WHMA-A-620 Standard Revision E for its quality control standards.The move reflects the company’s continued commitment to supporting growing demand for custom cable assemblies, wire harnesses, and related interconnect solutions throughout North America. Technical Cable Applications serves customers in industries that require dependable, high-quality components, including industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation, and other specialized applications. The larger facility positions the company to accommodate both existing customer needs and future growth opportunities.In addition to expanding its operational capabilities, the new headquarters is expected to support workforce growth in the coming years. Technical Cable Applications has built its reputation on skilled craftsmanship, quality control, and responsive customer service. The additional space will allow the company to recruit and train new team members while maintaining the production standards that customers have come to expect.Technical Cable Applications will also continue to offer nearshore manufacturing with two partner facilities in Guadalajara, which have enabled the company to reduce lead times on OEM cable assemblies and offer other benefits to their business clients. “With our nearshore manufacturing partnerships and the new main headquarters, we believe 2026 and beyond will be our best years yet,” Dustin added.As supply chains continue to evolve and manufacturers seek reliable partners closer to home, Technical Cable Applications remains focused on providing flexible production solutions and dependable delivery timelines. The combination of domestic manufacturing capabilities and established nearshore partnerships enables the company to offer customers a range of options based on project requirements, production volumes, and lead-time expectations.

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