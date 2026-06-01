Industrious Puyallup Highlights Member Recovery Stories and Community-Based Fitness Approach

Jane Lyons (center) celebrates with fellow Industrious Puyallup members. Lyons says the gym community became one of her greatest sources of encouragement throughout her cancer recovery journey. Members and head coach, Danny Tran, at Industrious Puyallup gather following a workout. The gym has become known for its community-focused approach to fitness, recovery, and long-term wellness throughout Pierce County. Just months after surviving a life-threatening cardiac event, Christa Richburg returned to Industrious Puyallup and eventually surpassed some of her pre-heart attack strength milestones, including setting a new personal record in the deadlift.

Two Pierce County Women Share How Fitness and Community Supported Their Recovery Journeys

Events like Halo Games bring people together and show that fitness can be fun, welcoming, and community-driven. You don’t have to be an elite athlete to participate.” — Owner & Lead Coach, Danny Tran

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrious Puyallup , a fitness facility located in Puyallup, Washington, focuses on community-based training, long-term wellness, and individualized coaching for members of varying fitness levels.Located at 12811 Canyon Rd E in Puyallup, WA - Industrious Puyallup has become more than a gym for many members. For women like Christa Richburg and Jane Lyons, it became part of their survival and recovery journey after experiencing life-altering health crises.Christa Richburg, a 41-year-old hairstylist from Pierce County, suffered a widow-maker heart attack, cardiac arrest, and acute kidney failure in May 2025. According to Richburg, doctors later told her that the strength and cardiovascular conditioning she had built through consistent training at Industrious may have helped save her life.“My doctors were amazed at how quickly I recovered and that I even survived the event at all, because statistically I should not have,” said Richburg. “They fully believe that my workout routine at Industrious helped save my life.”Richburg spent more than a month in the hospital and required dialysis during recovery. Just three months later, she returned to the gym — not at full capacity, but determined to rebuild.Less than a year later, Richburg says she has returned to regular training and achieved new personal milestones in the gym.“After my health scare, I think about health in terms of longevity and function,” Richburg said. “Fitness is no longer about appearance. It’s about building strength for my heart and my future.”For fellow member Jane Lyons, Industrious became a source of stability and empowerment during her own battle with cervical cancer.Lyons, a 36-year-old teacher, joined Industrious during the gym’s soft opening in August 2024 after losing nearly 60 pounds through lifestyle changes. Through consistent training and support from coaches and fellow members, she ultimately lost more than 100 pounds while gaining strength and confidence she says she had never experienced before.Then, earlier this year, Lyons was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent a hysterectomy in May.“I was in shape for the first time ever, and I was ready to fight for my life,” Lyons said. “The gym gave me a safe place with a community that became my biggest supporters.”Just one week after surgery, with doctor approval, Lyons returned to Industrious to begin walking as part of her recovery. Within weeks, she progressed from struggling to walk short distances to completing more than three miles at the gym.“I owe the gym my life,” she said. “At 36, I can finally say I am strong, healthy, and unstoppable.”At the center of the gym’s culture is owner and lead coach Danny Tran, whose vision for Industrious was built around making fitness approachable, safe, and supportive for everyone — especially those intimidated by traditional gym culture.“When a new member walks in, I want them to instantly feel comfortable,” Tran said. “We are here for them. Whether you’re recovering from a major health challenge or it’s your first day in a gym, we’ll meet you where you’re at.”Tran says Industrious prioritizes individualized coaching, movement modifications, and community accountability over one-size-fits-all fitness programming.“As long as you are here and moving your body, that’s what matters most,” Tran said.Members also described receiving support from coaches and fellow gym members outside of training sessions. Richburg recalls Tran personally visiting her in the hospital after her heart attack, while Lyons says fellow members organized recovery baskets and emotional support leading up to surgery.The gym is also preparing to host its upcoming Halo Games fitness event on June 13th, open to both members and the public. The event will feature multiple fitness divisions, local vendors, a live DJ, and a fitness competition involving multiple Industrious gym locations throughout the region.“Events like Halo Games bring people together and show that fitness can be fun, welcoming, and community-driven,” Tran said. “You don’t have to be an elite athlete to participate.”As conversations around preventative health, mental wellness, and sustainable fitness continue to grow nationally, the stories shared by members of Industrious Puyallup reflect these broader conversations and highlight the benefits of community support during recovery.While their experiences differ, Richburg and Lyons both described fitness and community support as important factors during their recovery journeys. Their stories highlight the role that structured physical activity and social connection can play in helping individuals navigate significant health challenges.ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS PUYALLUPIndustrious Puyallup is a community-focused fitness facility located in Puyallup, Washington, dedicated to creating safe, challenging, and supportive fitness experiences for people of all fitness levels. Through high-energy group training, individualized coaching, and a welcoming environment, Industrious helps members build strength, confidence, and long-term wellness. Learn more at: www.workhardlivefit.com/puyallup/

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