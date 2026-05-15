Cloise & Mike Expands Roofing Services to Include Metal and Flat Systems Amid Rising Costs and Material Demand Shifts

New roof installation by the team at Cloise & Mike Construction.

Cloise & Mike expands metal and flat roofing services while continuing asphalt shingle installations and maintaining manufacturer-certified standards.

In today’s market, roofing decisions are about more than upfront cost. They are about longevity, efficiency, and long-term value” — Tom Cowan, Co-owner of Cloise & Mike Construction

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the roofing industry continues to face shifting demand, rising material costs, and ongoing pressure from fuel and borrowing rates, Cloise & Mike Construction, a longstanding Kitsap County roofing contractor , is reinforcing its approach to quality control while expanding its range of roofing system options.Recent industry reporting highlights declining demand in asphalt shingles alongside broader cost increases affecting construction materials and contractor operations nationwide. In response, Cloise & Mike is expanding its service offerings to include increased installation of metal roofing systems and flat PVC roofing solutions, which are being used more frequently by homeowners and commercial property owners seeking longer-lasting roofing options.The company also continues to install asphalt shingle roofing systems and remains active in the residential reroofing market, providing customers with multiple material options based on budget, performance needs, and structural requirements.“In today’s market, roofing decisions are about more than upfront cost. They are about longevity, efficiency, and long-term value,” said Tom Cowan, co-owner of Cloise & Mike Construction. “We continue to offer asphalt shingle systems while expanding our metal and flat roofing options to meet changing customer needs.”Cloise & Mike have also earned a range of advanced roofing manufacturer certifications, including credentials from major industry brands such as GAF, Owens Corning, and PABCO. These certifications reflect training, installation standards, and adherence to manufacturer requirements for proper system installation.The company emphasizes consistent installation practices and oversight on all major roofing projects, ensuring workmanship standards remain aligned with company expectations from start to finish. This includes offering Owens Corning Preferred Platinum and GAF Golden Pledge warranties, as well as a 20-year workmanship warranty.Metal roofing systems continue to see increased use in the Pacific Northwest due to their durability in wet climates, while PVC and other flat roofing systems remain common in commercial applications due to energy efficiency and longevity.“In-house accountability is important to how we operate,” Cowan said. “Every project reflects our standards, our training, and our responsibility to the customer.”Cloise & Mike states that its focus is on balancing adaptability with consistency by offering a wider range of roofing systems while maintaining strong installation standards across every project.For more information about their roofing services in Kitsap County, or to request an estimate, call Cloise & Mike Construction or visit www.cloiseandmike.com to learn more.ABOUT CLOISE & MIKE CONSTRUCTIONCloise & Mike Construction is a Bremerton roofing contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing services, including asphalt shingle sectional roof replacement, metal roofing systems, and flat PVC roofing installations.

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