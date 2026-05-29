MaineDOT to Work on Joshua Chamberlain Bridge

Drivers should plan for delays and detours.

BANGOR – May 29, 2026 – Starting June 1, the Maine Department of Transportation will be replacing the wearing surface and repairing joints on the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge over the Penobscot River that connects Bangor and Brewer as part of a bridge preservation project.

Starting June 8, traffic will be restricted to one lane, allowing traffic to head westbound from Brewer to Bangor.

Bangor traffic traveling to Brewer will be detoured to the Penobscot Bridge which carries Route 15/State Street over the Penobscot River.

One sidewalk will always be open for pedestrian traffic on the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor on this project is Northeast Construction of Hampden, Maine.

The contract amount is $2,964,305.00.