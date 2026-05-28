MaineDOT to Work on Route 1 Bridge over I-295

Drivers should plan for detours.

YARMOUTH– May 22, 2026 — From May 26 to June 1, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will be working on the Route 1 bridge over the I-295 exit 15 interchange to conduct steel erection for a bridge replacement project.

I-295 northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured from Sunday night through Thursday night from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M.

All I-295 northbound traffic from Exit 10 to Exit 15 will be detoured on to Route 1 North.

All I-295 southbound traffic from the Exit 15 off ramp to the Exit 15 on ramp will be detoured on to Route 1.

Message boards and detour signs are in place to inform drivers of the detour.

The project work is weather dependent, and the duration of days for the detour may extend as necessary.

The contractor on this project is CPM Constructors of Freeport, Maine.

The contract amount is $14,733,517.64.