MaineDOT to Work on Route 201
MaineDOT to Work on Route 201
Drivers should plan for one-way alternating traffic.
JACKMAN – May 28, 2026 — From June 1 to June 6, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will conduct crack sealing work on Route 201 for a road preservation project. During the project, drivers will encounter alternating one-way traffic.
One section of the project location begins 0.10 of a mile South of Campbell Pond Road in Sandy Bay TWP, extends South 14.30 miles and ends 0.09 of a mile South of Heald Stream Rd in Jackman. The other section begins 0.73 of a mile North of Route 6 Cutoff Road in Jackman, extends South 3.70 miles, and ends 0.17 of a mile North of Bean Brook Bridge in Parlin Pond TWP.
The contractor on this project is Coastal Road Repair of Westbrook, Maine.
The contract amount is $71,800.
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