Overnight lane closures scheduled on Norris Bridge next week

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 3 travelers will encounter brief overnight delays crossing the Robert O. Norris, Jr., Bridge between Lancaster and Middlesex counties next week for maintenance work.

A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Lane closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times, weather permitting:

Monday, June 1-Friday, June 5

7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Friday, June 5-Saturday, June 6

9 p.m.-9 a.m.

Updates on this work zone are available on 511Virginia. Travelers can also download the free mobile 511Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.