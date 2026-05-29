Hampton Roads District Weekly Traffic Alert: May 31-June 6, 2026

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511 Virginia (511.vdot.virginia.gov), download the VDOT 511 smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges and tunnels

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound June 2, 4 Westbound June 1, 3



Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions June 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

High Rise Bridge, I-64:

Mobile, single-lane closures eastbound May 31-June 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions May 31-June 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Elizabeth River Crossings (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

Go to DriveERC.com for scheduled closures on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (Route 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

View lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project (hrbtexpansion.vdot.virginia.gov/traffic-alerts/)

Interstates

I-64, Chesapeake:

Full ramp closures from I-64 east to I-464 north (exit 291A): May 31 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 1-6 from as early as 11 p.m. to as late as 6 a.m.



I-64, Gap Widening Segment C, James City County:

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL):

The Hampton Roads Express Lanes project website contains additional information on the express lanes project-related closures and traffic impacts. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/news--traffic-alerts/)

An interactive map displaying long-term traffic impacts across the various Hampton Roads Express Lanes construction projects can be found at the project website. (vdot.virginia.gov/projects/major-projects/64expresslanes/long-term-traffic-impacts/)

I-64, Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Continuously from 8 p.m. May 29 until 3 a.m. June 1 June 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 31-June 4 from 8 p.m. to as late as 4 a.m. Continuously from 8 p.m. June 5 until 3 a.m. June 8



I-64, Chesapeake Express Lanes:

Full Express Lane closures between the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill Interchange (exit 299) and I-264 (exit 284) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Eastbound May 31 Westbound June 1

Full Express Lane closures westbound between the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange (exit 299) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) May 31-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full Express Lane closures westbound between Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) June 1-6 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 10 a.m.

I-64, HREL Hampton 4C Project:

Full ramp closures on I-64 June 1-5 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Non-conflicting ramp closures may be in place concurrently.): On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 west Off-ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east Off-ramp from I-64 west to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) On-ramp from Mallory Street to I-64 west

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Mallory Street (exit 268) to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 1-5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265) June 2-6 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Long-term traffic shifts of I-64 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes in both directions between the Hampton River bridge and Mallory Street (exit 268), starting as early as May 31, with details in the full traffic alert.

Full overnight closure of East Pembroke Avenue between River Street and Barron Drive as early as June 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Long-term, single-lane closure on off–ramp from I-64 east to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 in both directions, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A).

Long-term traffic shift of I-64 in both directions at the Hampton River bridges with all traffic moved to the reopened westbound bridge with details in full traffic alert.

Long-term traffic shift with a new stop sign on I-64 west off-ramp at Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B) and lane reduction on North Armistead Avenue at Thomas Street.

Long-term traffic shifts toward the median on I-64 in both directions between North Armistead Avenue (exit 265) and the Hampton River bridge, as well as between the Hampton River bridge and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

Long-term traffic shifts toward the outside lanes on I-64 in both directions between Mallory Street (exit 268) and Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267).

I-64, HREL Norfolk 1A Project:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east on the Willoughby Bay Bridge from 15th View Street (exit 272) to 4th View Street (exit 273) May 31-June 5 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures from I-564 east to I-64 east May 31-June 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Patrol Road to I-64 east May 31-June 5 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Granby Street (exit 276A) May 31-June 5 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Granby Street/I-564 west (exit 276A) May 31-June 5 from as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Little Creek Road (exit 276C) May 31-June 6 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Little Creek Road to I-64 east May 31-June 5 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 west to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) May 31-June 6 from as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full off-ramp closures from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B) May 31-June 5 from as early as 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 east May 31-June 5 from as early as 10 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Full on-ramp closures from Tidewater Drive to I-64 west May 31-June 5 from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 7 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-564 from I-64 to Terminal Boulevard: Eastbound May 31-June 5 from as early as 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound May 31–June 5 from as early as 9 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) June 1-5 from as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions from Granby Street (exit 276) to Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) continuously from as early as 7 p.m. June 5 to 5 a.m. June 8. (No eastbound work on June 7 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.)

Long-term traffic split on I-64 east at Tidewater Drive (exits 277A and 277B), starting as early as May 29. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road.

Long-term traffic shift toward the outside of the roadway on I-64 east between Patrol Road and Tidewater Drive (exit 277).

Long-term traffic shift on I-564 east off-ramp to Little Creek Road (exit 4) and lane reduction on westbound East Admiral Taussig Boulevard.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from northbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 west with detour to next left-turn lane onto on-ramp to I-64 west.

Long-term full on-ramp closure from southbound Tidewater Drive to I-64 east, with new left turn at Thole Street to access I-64 east.

Long-term traffic pattern on I-64 west between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk with one mainline lane closed and new left exit and temporary lane open alongside the Norfolk Reversible Roadway. Visit webpage for more information on this temporary traffic pattern.

I-64, HREL Newport News/Hampton 4A/4B Project:

I-464, Chesapeake:

Full on-ramp closures from Route 17 (Dominion Boulevard) north to I-464 north: Continuously from 5 a.m. May 31 to 5 a.m. June 1 June 1-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continuously from 5 a.m. June 6 to 5 a.m. June 7

Full ramp closure from I-464 south to I-64 west (exit 1A) June 1-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Portsmouth:

I-264, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures from I-264 west from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Waterside Drive (exit 9) June 1-2 City Hall Avenue (exit 10) June 3

Full on-ramp closure from City Hall Avenue to I-264 east June 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

Full off - ramp closures from I-264 west to Witchduck Road (exit 16) May 31-June 4 f rom 9 p.m. to 5 a.m .

I-664, Chesapeake:

Full off-ramp closures from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard (exit 11A ) May 31-June 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564/Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Full off-ramp closures of the Intermodal Connector west ramp to Seabee Road June 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full on and off-ramp closures from Naval Station Norfolk Gate 3A (Bainbridge Avenue) to I-564 east: June 1-5 from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Continuously from 7:30 p.m. June 5 until 4 a.m. June 8



Other notable closures

Route 17, York County:

Full ramp closure from Route 17 ( George Washington Memorial Highway) south to Route 134 (Hampton Highway ) east June 2-5 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.



