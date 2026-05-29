LIFE ALIVE PARTNERS WITH RADHI DEVLUKIA ON SUMMER POWER MENU

Radhi Devlukia Radhi X Life Alive Summer Power Menu

The limited-time collaboration introduces the brand’s highest-protein dishes yet, designed to fuel the summer season.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Alive Organic Café announces a new summer collaboration with Radhi Devlukia, a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, podcast host, and one of today’s most exciting voices in plant-based cooking.Available at all Life Alive locations from June 2 through August 31, the Life Alive x Radhi Devlukia Summer Power Menu translates Radhi’s Indian heritage and global culinary influences into four exclusive menu items designed to power all of summer’s adventures. From high-protein dishes to seriously refreshing beverages, the collaboration reflects their shared belief that food should taste as good as it makes you feel.Founded in Massachusetts, Life Alive is known for its scratch-prepared menu centered around hearty grain bowls, housemade sauces, vibrant smoothies, and a hand-crafted matcha and espresso bar — all made with organic and minimally processed ingredients. Guided by the belief that what you eat is central to how you feel, the brand has built a devoted following through its commitment to real food and everyday wellness.The collaboration with Devlukia is a natural fit, bringing together a shared belief that real food, made with intention, has the power to transform how you feel. A clinical dietitian, nutritionist, and cook whose recipes draw on her Indian heritage and global culinary upbringing, Devlukia is the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook JoyFull, co-founder of Juni Tea, and creator of a thriving digital community centered around approachable, flavorful, and deeply nourishing plant-based cooking. Her community spans more than 3.6 million followers across social media platforms, where she shares recipes, wellness rituals, and mindful living practices with a global audience.“I’m so excited to partner with Life Alive Organic Cafe on a summer menu that celebrates everything I love about plant-based eating: vibrant colors, bold flavors, nourishing ingredients, and meals that leave you feeling energized,” says Radhi Devlukia. “My hope is that this menu shows people how joyful, satisfying, and protein-rich plant-based food can be.”"Working with Radhi produced not only some of our most flavorful dishes, but our highest-protein menu items yet — exactly what our guests have been asking for," says Bryan Timko, CEO of Life Alive Organic Café. "She's built an incredibly engaged community around real food and positive living, and we're thrilled to bring these dishes and drinks to our guests all summer long."The Summer Power Menu Highlights:--Coconut Red Lentil Dal (44g protein) – Coconut red lentil curry, curry tofu, roasted cauliflower, cucumber raita, pickled cabbage, crispy chickpeas, roasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, cilantro, brown rice, and lentils--Thai Peanut Power Salad (42g protein) – Edamame, quinoa, sticky sesame tofu, kale, cucumber, red bell pepper, shaved vegetables, tamari almonds, peanut lime dressing, and sesame ginger dressing--Mango Lassi Smoothie – Mango, dates, housemade mango syrup, cardamom, coconut yogurt, and coconut milk--Mango Matcha – Iced matcha, housemade mango syrup, cardamom, and oat milkFor more information, visit LifeAlive.com, and follow Life Alive on Instagram and TikTok @lifealivecafe.ABOUT LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFECome as you are. Leave more alive. Life Alive Organic Cafe is a beacon for good food and good energy––serving vibrant, nutritious dishes in a welcoming and stress-free environment. Life Alive’s mission remains steadfast: to explore and celebrate the profound connection between what we eat and how we feel. Each cafe offers a chef-driven menu prepared from scratch (from hearty warm grain bowls, salads, noodles and soups to cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and signature matcha & espresso drinks) and features an elevated design with modern art, cozy nooks, ample plugs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Life Alive currently operates a total of fifteen locations in Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.ABOUT RADHI DEVLUKIARadhi Devlukia is a New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, plant-based cook, and co-founder of Juni Tea. Born and raised in the UK, her Indian heritage inspired her lifelong passion for holistic well-being and conscious cooking. Through her cookbook JoyFull, her hit podcast A Really Good Cry, and her global community, Radhi shares recipes, mindfulness, and tools for emotional and physical wellness. She’s been featured in Vogue India, Forbes, Goop, People, and Women’s Health, and continues to inspire millions to live with presence, gratitude, and joy.Learn more at https://www.radhidevlukia.com/ or @radhidevlukia across social media.MEDIA CONTACTSTAA PR for Life AliveGrace Cutts, grace@taapr.comMelanie Hutchinson, melanie@taapr.com

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