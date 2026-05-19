‘EAT250: AMERICA AT THE TABLE’ CELEBRATES THE NATION’S MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY THROUGH FOOD, CULTURE, AND COMMUNITY

Citywide initiative will unite chefs, restaurants, and cultural institutions across Washington, D.C. from June 14–28, 2026

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, Washington, D.C. will explore the American story through one of its most universal expressions: food.EAT250: America at the Table is a citywide culinary and cultural initiative bringing together chefs, restaurants, embassies, museums, libraries, and neighborhoods across the nation’s capital. It is an exploration of how migration, tradition, and cultural exchange continue to shape the American table, taking place from June 14–28, 2026.Developed in partnership with the Executive Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser, Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and TAA|PR, the initiative positions Washington as a global capital where cultures from around the world converge, often on the plate.“Washington, DC has always been a city where cultures, traditions, and people from across the country and around the world come together, and that is reflected in so many aspects of our life in DC, especially in our food,” says Mayor Bowser. “From our Michelin-starred restaurants to the mom-and-pop spots you can find in neighborhoods across DC, we can’t wait to welcome America250 visitors to experience all our city has to offer.”“EAT250: America at the Table is a celebration of the cultures, communities, and culinary traditions that continue to shape the American dining experience,” says Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of RAMW. “The Washington region is one of the most dynamic and diverse food communities in the country, and there is no better place to tell the story of America through food than here in and around the nation’s capital.”At its heart, EAT250: America at the Table asks a simple but powerful question: What is American food?From Chinese soul food born in the segregated South to Ethiopian pizza, Japanese pasta, and countless dishes that evolved in immigrant homes and communities across the country, the initiative celebrates the creativity, resilience, and exchange that continue to define American cuisine today.Across the city, leading chefs and cultural voices will come together through collaboration dinners and public talks, designed to reflect the richness and complexity of the American experience.Anchor programming will include activations in Union Market District; public programming throughout the city; and chef collaborations.More than 100 restaurants across the Washington metropolitan region will also participate through special menus and dining experiences celebrating the many cultures and cuisines that define the American dining landscape.Additional programming, participating chefs, and restaurant partners will be announced.For more information, visit EAT250.com Media Contacts:TAA PRAba Kwawu, aba@taapr.comStefanie Gans, stefanie@taapr.comGrace Cutts, grace@taapr.comAbout Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW)The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is the regional trade association representing restaurants and the food service industry in the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area. Established in 1920, RAMW is an advocate, resource and community for its members. The Association works to promote and sustain the growth and development of the industry while providing its members legislative and regulatory representation, marketing and small business support, programming and events. RAMW strives to serve its members with professionalism and integrity and provide them with the training, education and support they need to grow a successful business.

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