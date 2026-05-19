The Granary District Accelerates Southwest Downtown Salt Lake City Transformation with National Entertainment Concepts

The Rustic and Bowl & Barrel will anchor the entertainment and hospitality component of Silo Park. The Rustic will bring its signature Texas-born blend of live music, elevated American comfort food, and a premium beverage program to Silo Park. Bowl & Barrel reimagines the bowling alley for a modern era, pairing boutique bowling lanes with a chef-driven menu and handcrafted cocktail program.

The Rustic and Bowl and Barrel to anchor the next phase of growth in SLC’s Granary neighborhood, joining recently announced concepts Uchi and Culinary Dropout

Silo Park is designed to celebrate the history and industrial character of the neighborhood while creating vibrant public spaces and experiences that bring people together.” — Brandon Blaser, Blaser Ventures

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two nationally recognized hospitality concepts are joining the next phase of Salt Lake City’s rapidly transforming Granary District, as The Rustic and Bowl & Barrel announce plans to open at Silo Park in summer 2027. The additions further position the former industrial corridor southwest of downtown as one of the Mountain West’s most ambitious mixed-use redevelopment projects.Together with recently announced concepts Uchi (late 2026) and Culinary Dropout (summer 2026), the additions reflect the growing role of experiential hospitality and entertainment within mixed-use developments nationwide, as urban districts increasingly prioritize social gathering spaces, destination dining, and immersive recreation to drive neighborhood identity and foot traffic.The Rustic and Bowl & Barrel will anchor the entertainment and hospitality component of Silo Park, a mixed-use redevelopment currently under construction through a partnership between Blaser Ventures and Lowe Property Group. Silo Park builds upon the same development vision and partnership that helped deliver The Granary neighborhood’s Post District, one of Salt Lake City’s most successful mixed-use developments in recent years.Located within one of Salt Lake City’s historic industrial and railroad corridors, The Granary District is reimagining the 100-acre neighborhood through a dynamic blend of adaptive reuse, contemporary architecture, residential development, hospitality, dining, entertainment, and public green space. Designed as a walkable, community-centered district, the development has become one of the fastest-growing urban neighborhoods in the Mountain West over the last several years. The neighborhood includes transformative projects such as Post District, Silo Park, Pickle & Hide, Granary Square, and the preservation of cultural anchors like Kilby Court, recognized as the longest-running all-ages music venue in Salt Lake City.Silo Park represents the next major chapter in The Granary District’s evolution. Centered around a collection of historic grain silos and industrial buildings, the development is slated to include residential housing, retail and restaurant space, workforce and affordable housing, a boutique hotel, and a central urban park surrounding the preserved silos.The Rustic will bring its signature Texas-born blend of live music, elevated American comfort food, and a premium beverage program — spanning craft cocktails, local beer, and wine — to the heart of the Granary neighborhood. From family-style Jam & Toast brunch and daily happy hour to free live music nights and scalable private event spaces, The Rustic’s indoor/outdoor social spaces are built for every occasion—anchored by a live music stage that has made it a cultural staple in every market it calls home.Bowl & Barrel reimagines the bowling alley for a modern era, pairing boutique bowling lanes with a chef-driven menu and handcrafted cocktail program. Equally at home for a family outing, an adults' night out, or a private event, Bowl & Barrel is a go-to destination for groups of all kinds—from kids celebrating birthdays to corporate teams and everything in between.“The Granary District has become one of the most exciting and authentic neighborhoods in Salt Lake City, and The Rustic and Bowl & Barrel are exactly the type of experiential concepts that continue building on that momentum,” said Brandon Blaser, founder of Blaser Ventures. “Silo Park is designed to celebrate the history and industrial character of the neighborhood while creating vibrant public spaces and experiences that bring people together. These concepts complement the incredible momentum already happening throughout the Granary District and build upon the success we’ve seen at Post District.”Since opening, Post District has helped redefine downtown living in Salt Lake City through its blend of residential, hospitality, adaptive reuse, and locally celebrated dining concepts, including Urban Hill, which quickly became one of the city’s premier dining destinations.“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the team behind Silo Park and become part of the momentum happening within The Granary District,” said Kyle Noonan, co-owner of The Rustic and Bowl & Barrel. “The neighborhood has an authenticity, energy, and sense of community that aligns naturally with our brands, and we’re looking forward to introducing these concepts and experiences to the Salt Lake City community.”Once complete, the broader Granary District vision is expected to include more than 500,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, over 6,000 new residential units, 3 boutique hotels, 500,000 plus square feet of office, and more than 5 acres of public parks and green space.Construction at Silo Park is underway, with additional phases planned through 2028.Follow The Rustic at @TheRusticSaltLake and Bowl & Barrel at @BowlandBarrel for updates on the Salt Lake City openings.Find a hi-res rendering of Silo Park HERE . Find images for The Rustic HERE ###About Blaser VenturesBlaser Ventures is a Salt Lake City-based real estate developer and investor founded by Brandon Blaser. The company specializes in adaptive reuse, mixed-use development, industrial projects, affordable housing, and impact-driven urban infill developments throughout the Mountain West.About Lowe Property GroupLowe Property Group is a Salt Lake City-based real estate development and investment firm with decades of experience developing residential and mixed-use communities throughout the Wasatch Front.About FreeRange ConceptsFreeRange Concepts is a hospitality group known for creating bold, experience-driven restaurant and entertainment brands, including The Rustic, Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, Bowl & Barrel, The General Public, Mutts Canine Cantina and Birdies Icehouse. Founded by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, who bring more than 30 years of combined hospitality experience, the company builds scalable brands rooted in chef-driven menus, curated beverage programs, and dynamic entertainment experiences, with continued growth planned in markets nationwide. For more information, visit FreeRangeConcepts.com.

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