HazMat Safety Consulting to Host Webinar on Avoiding Regulatory Pitfalls in Product Development

Free June 9 LinkedIn Live session helps product, safety, and compliance teams cut DG costs and prevent delays before they start.

Incorporating regulatory thinking early in the development process is critical to avoiding delays, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting successful product launches.” — Barbara Lantry-Miller, HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a subsidiary of Americase International, today announced a free live webinar, “Technology Innovation: Avoiding Regulatory Pitfalls in Product Development,” to be held Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET via LinkedIn Live.

The session addresses a growing commercial risk: as dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials regulations evolve rapidly in 2025–2026—spanning new EU CLP hazard classifications, revised IATA battery transport rules, and tightening DOT and PHMSA requirements—organizations that fail to integrate compliance thinking early in product development face compounding costs., and supply chain failures tied to DG non-compliance cost high-tech companies. Two-thirds of dangerous goods professionals report that managing new products entering the DG supply chain is highly challenging — and the stakes of getting it wrong are significant. Supply chain disruptions cost organizations an average of $1.5 million per day, with costs varying sharply by sector: $610,000 per day in manufacturing, $1.1 million in retail, $2.5 million in oil and gas, and $3.5 million in high-tech industries.

Designed for professionals in product development, safety, compliance, and hazardous materials management, the webinar delivers practical frameworks for embedding regulatory requirements into early-stage design, avoiding the most common DG compliance pitfalls that delay commercialization, and maintaining speed to market without regulatory exposure. Attendance is free and open to all.

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Format: LinkedIn Live (Virtual, Free to Attend)

Register: See link below

“Incorporating regulatory thinking early in the development process is critical to avoiding delays, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting successful product launches,” said Barbara Lantry-Miller, Senior Associate Consultant at HazMat Safety Consulting. “This webinar is designed to help organizations proactively address regulatory requirements before they become costly obstacles.”

Topics covered in the June 9 session include:

- Integrating DG and hazmat compliance requirements into early-stage product development

- Identifying common regulatory pitfalls that delay or halt commercialization

- Reducing redesign costs through proactive planning and risk mitigation

- Understanding 2025–2026 changes to DOT, PHMSA, IATA, and IMDG requirements

- Strengthening collaboration between product development, safety, and regulatory teams

The webinar will feature two of HSC’s highly experienced consultants. Barbara Lantry-Miller brings more than 30 years of environmental health and safety (EHS) experience, with deep expertise in operationalizing regulatory compliance for organizations managing hazardous materials. Mike Pagel is a former Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) official who provides insider-level insight into federal DG regulatory frameworks and the compliance requirements that most frequently derail product timelines.

Register or learn more: Event Management | LinkedIn

ABOUT HAZMAT SAFETY CONSULTING

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC) is a specialized advisory firm and subsidiary of Americase International providing comprehensive end-to-end dangerous goods (DG) compliance solutions across the full product and logistics lifecycle. HSC partners with organizations in aerospace, defense, energy, healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors to design, implement, and sustain regulatory compliance programs that reduce risk, protect operations, and enable market access.

HSC’s advisory services span the complete DG and HVG compliance continuum: regulatory strategy and gap analysis; hazmat classification, labeling, marking, and documentation; dangerous goods transport compliance under DOT, PHMSA, IATA, IMDG, and international frameworks; emergency response planning; safety management system development; employee training and certification; and ongoing regulatory intelligence across evolving global standards. The firm’s consultants bring former regulatory agency experience—including PHMSA—and decades of operational EHS leadership, enabling HSC to translate complex regulatory requirements into actionable, audit-ready compliance programs.

For organizations managing products that touch transportation, storage, handling, or distribution of hazardous materials or high-value goods, HSC provides the specialized expertise to navigate regulatory complexity with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.americaseinternational.com/about-hazmat-safety-consulting/

ABOUT AMERICASE INTERNATIONAL

Americase International is a mission-critical solutions provider delivering integrated end-to-end protection for dangerous goods, hazardous materials, and high-value goods across the full product lifecycle—from engineering and testing through regulatory compliance, containment, and global market access. The company unifies three specialized operating units—HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing—into a single, coordinated capability set that no single-discipline provider can match.

For organizations that design, manufacture, transport, or deploy products subject to DG and HVG regulatory requirements, Americase International offers:

- Regulatory compliance and advisory services through HazMat Safety Consulting, covering DOT, PHMSA, IATA, IMDG, and international DG frameworks

- Custom protective packaging engineering and U.S.-manufactured aluminum and steel cases through Americase, built for mission-critical applications in aerospace, defense, energy, medical, and technology sectors

- Pre-compliance and third-party testing services through Fulcrum Testing, helping organizations validate products against regulatory standards before market submission

Backed by more than 200 years of combined regulatory experience and nearly 50 years of engineering, testing, and manufacturing expertise, Americase International serves leaders across aerospace, defense, data center, electronics, energy, automotive, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries. The company delivers proven solutions for industries and applications where failure is not an option.

For more information, visit www.AmericaseInternational.com.

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