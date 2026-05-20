WealthFluent Announces Partnership with OnePoint Capital Management

David J. Kon, WealthFluent CEO and Co-Founder

The Partnership will Empower Clients and Allow for More Self-Service

We are thrilled about our partnership with OnePoint Capital. They share our philosophy and mission- focusing on the asset holder rather than an institution’s funds and high fees.” — David J. Kon, WealthFluent CEO and Co-Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthFluent, a personalized financial decision-making companion to empower strategic investors to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions, announces their partnership with OnePoint Capital Management, a premiere independent investment manager.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with OnePoint Capital,” says David J. Kon, WealthFluent Co-Founder and CEO. “They share the same philosophy and mission as WealthFluent- focusing on the asset holder rather than making individuals being pushed into the institution’s funds and high fees. We believe the future of wealth management is advice only fees and empowerment of clients through tech-enabled platforms like this.”

The pairing of the technology of WealthFluent and its Magpie AI with the advisors of OnePoint Capital will empower clients and allow for more self service. Using WealthFluent, OnePoint Capital has a platform that is advanced, unbiased, and provides ultimate transparency. Additionally, OnePoint Capital is there to collaborate with clients when needed, explains Kon.

Today’s investor is faced with challenges our parents and grandparents never faced. Previous generations could rely on pensions to pay them for the rest of their lifetime, managed by a professional pension manager. Today, we’re not so lucky. Working investors are burdened with not only saving enough for retirement but also tasked with making sure they’re in the right performing investments. Often with no guidance.

OnePoint was built to level the playing field for today’s investors and Wealthfluent is integral to our process of guiding investors through the wide array of financial products and services, making sure it’s a fit for their needs.

“The Wealthfluent platform is independent and unbiased built by finance professionals and academics, not some big bank or brokerage,” says Jason Taylor, OnePoint Capital Co-Founder. “Using Wealthfluent gives us the ability to add real value for the money for our clients and for our firm.”

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About WealthFluent

Empowering strategic investors to answer life’s big financial questions

WealthFluent is a personalized financial decision-making companion designed to empower users to make clear, confident decisions tailored to their unique situation, preferences, lifetime financial goals, and market conditions. WealthFluent brings finances together in one smart dashboard—investment accounts, mortgages, loans, retirement funds, crypto, and everything in between, helping strategic investors make confident, real-time decisions about their money, along with Magpie, an AI companion. Founded by Stanley J. Kon, PhD and his two sons, David J. Kon and Joshua P. Kon, WealthFluent's vision is to enable individuals to take control of their financial future and confidently navigate life’s big financial decisions. WealthFluent is available at www.wealthfluent.com, Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

About OnePoint Capital Management

Founded by Wall Street traders, Philip Lockett and Jason Taylor, OnePoint Capital was created to help investors build and maintain their wealth like the professional money managers they called on. Pairing cutting edge fin tech with experienced financial advisers, OnePoint delivers professional investment management tools to individual investors free of conflicts and pressureFor more information visit: onepointcapitalmgt.com

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