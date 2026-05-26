Americase International Appoints John Redman as COO, Expanding DG & Lithium Battery Protection & Containment Leadership

John Redman, Americase International Chief Operating Officer

30+ years of dangerous goods, automotive hazmat, and global regulatory expertise strengthen integrated packaging, testing, and compliance solutions.

John brings an extraordinary depth of operational and regulatory expertise to our organization at a pivotal time of growth and evolution in the hazardous materials and lithium battery sectors.” — Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase International, a leading unified provider of custom packaging, lithium-ion protection and containment solutions, UN testing, and regulatory consulting for the safe transportation, handling, and storage of hazardous materials and high-value goods, today announced the appointment of John Redman as Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Redman will provide operational leadership, strategic oversight, and process optimization across the Americase International divisions, including Americase, HazMat Safety Consulting, and Fulcrum Testing. His leadership will drive continued growth, operational excellence, and tighter integration of end-to-end solutions in lithium battery packaging and testing, hazardous materials compliance, dangerous goods transportation, and protection and containment systems.

Redman joins Americase International with more than 30 years of specialized experience in the automotive hazardous materials industry. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at General Motors, including Director of Global Compliance and Dangerous Goods Transportation. Previously, he served as Manager of Dangerous Goods Compliance for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). Throughout his career, he has led the development, standardization, and execution of enterprise-wide hazardous materials programs while providing regulatory oversight and guidance for the handling, transportation, compliance, and management of dangerous goods worldwide.

“John brings an extraordinary depth of operational and regulatory expertise to our organization at a pivotal time of growth and evolution in the hazardous materials and lithium battery sectors,” said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International. “His leadership experience in compliance, commitment to operational excellence, and passion for developing teams make him an ideal leader to scale our integrated solutions and better serve our customers across aerospace, defense, data centers, energy, medical technology, and other regulated industries.”

Redman is a recognized subject matter expert in the automotive industry, with direct experience working alongside government agencies and industry organizations on regulatory interpretation and hazardous materials transportation. His contributions have earned him a place in selective, high-impact forums: he was among approximately 20 mainland lithium battery industry representatives hand-picked by the State of Hawaii to participate in the Act 209 Hawaiian Working Group — and when he changed companies, the state asked him to continue serving.

That continuity speaks to the lasting value of his work on lithium battery management, risk mitigation, end-of-life challenges, and the safe transport of batteries off the islands.

Beyond Hawaii, Redman has contributed to Supplier Partnership initiatives and SAE, and served on the boards of both the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA) and the Portable Rechargeable Battery Association (PRBA), representing the industry in their delegations to the United Nations Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods.

“Serving people through leadership development, process improvement, and operational excellence is my passion, said John Redman. “I’m excited to join the Americase International family and contribute to -advancing safety, compliance, and innovation in the critical fields of hazardous materials packaging, lithium battery protection and containment, and global dangerous goods transportation.”

About Americase International

Americase International delivers end-to-end mission-critical protection solutions through integrated engineering, testing, and regulatory expertise. Combining the capabilities of HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing, the company helps organizations safely validate, package, and deploy high-value and hazardous products worldwide. Serving leaders across aerospace, defense, energy, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries, Americase International provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from engineering through testing, compliance, containment, and global market access. With 200+ years of combined regulatory experience and 40+ years of expertise in engineering, testing, and manufacturing innovation, Americase International helps organizations navigate complexity with confidence, delivering proven solutions where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.AmericaseInternational.com.

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