



Unearth Discovery and Fun for All Ages During Summer Programs at Leon County Libraries









Leon County Government is excited to launch this year’s summer programming at all Leon County Public Library locations throughout June and July. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” invites residents of all ages to discover hands-on activities, creative exploration, and stories waiting to be uncovered through free programs, workshops, performances, and reading challenges.





Kids and teens can enjoy engaging programs designed to encourage reading, creativity, and learning during the summer months, while adults can explore fascinating talks, hands-on workshops, and interactive experiences inspired by dinosaurs, fossils, and art.

Attend upcoming summer programs for all ages at the Leon County Public Library, including:





For a complete list of summer programming, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerPrograms.





Readers of all ages can also participate in the Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack. Participants can track their reading, earn badges, and win prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All participants age 17 and younger who complete the challenge will receive a free book.





In addition to summer programs, Leon County Government and Second Harvest of the Big Bend will once again offer Summer BreakSpot with free healthy meals for kids and teens 18 and under at participating library locations throughout June and July.

For more information, contact Sally Mason, Learning & Workforce Services Manager, at 850-606-2665 / MasonSa@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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