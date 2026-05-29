Unearth Discovery and Fun for All Ages During Summer Programs at Leon County Libraries
Unearth Discovery and Fun for All Ages During Summer Programs at Leon County Libraries
Leon County Government is excited to launch this year’s summer programming at all Leon County Public Library locations throughout June and July. This year’s theme, “Unearth a Story,” invites residents of all ages to discover hands-on activities, creative exploration, and stories waiting to be uncovered through free programs, workshops, performances, and reading challenges.
Kids and teens can enjoy engaging programs designed to encourage reading, creativity, and learning during the summer months, while adults can explore fascinating talks, hands-on workshops, and interactive experiences inspired by dinosaurs, fossils, and art.
Attend upcoming summer programs for all ages at the Leon County Public Library, including:
Unearth a Story Summer Kickoff, various dates and times at all library locations – Celebrate the start of summer with prehistoric-themed games, crafts, and hands-on activities inspired by dinosaurs.
Discover the Magic, various dates and times at all library locations – Magician Phil Meyer brings stories to life with interactive comedy, astonishing tricks, and family-friendly fun.
Fossil Detectives, various dates and times at all library locations – Presented by Tally MoLab, this interactive program lets kids practice excavation techniques and investigate clues from prehistoric life.
Dino Glow Party, various dates and times at all library locations – Step into a glowing prehistoric world filled with music, games, crafts, and blacklight fun.
Fossils Alive: Dinosaurs Among Us, various dates and times at all library locations – Meet live animals and discover how today’s creatures connect to prehistoric life in this interactive family experience.
Dino-Mite Trivia, Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m., Leon County Main Library – Families and dinosaur fans can team up for a lively trivia game featuring science facts and pop culture fun.
Picturing Prehistory: Art From Fossils, Saturday, July 11, at 2:30 p.m., Leon County Main Library – Explore how scientists and artists work together to bring prehistoric creatures to life through fossil interpretation and illustration.
Terrarium Workshop, various dates and times at select library locations – Adults can create miniature prehistoric landscapes complete with tiny dinosaurs.
For a complete list of summer programming, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerPrograms.
Readers of all ages can also participate in the Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack. Participants can track their reading, earn badges, and win prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All participants age 17 and younger who complete the challenge will receive a free book.
In addition to summer programs, Leon County Government and Second Harvest of the Big Bend will once again offer Summer BreakSpot with free healthy meals for kids and teens 18 and under at participating library locations throughout June and July.
For more information, contact Sally Mason, Learning & Workforce Services Manager, at 850-606-2665 / MasonSa@LeonCountyFL.gov or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.
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