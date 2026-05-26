2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Kickoff: A Prepared Community is a Strong Community









WHO: Leon County Government, the City of Tallahassee, National Weather Service, and other Capital Area emergency management partners WHAT:

Kickoff of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season WHEN: Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. WHERE:

Public Safety Complex, 911 Easterwood Drive



The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is fast approaching, and Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee are teaming up to host a media event to raise awareness and encourage residents to prepare. The event will take place on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Complex, located at 911 Easterwood Drive.





At the media event, County and City representatives, as well as local partners, will provide an overview of the season’s forecast and share practical steps residents can take now to protect themselves, their homes, and their neighborhoods.





All members of the media are invited to attend this event. Your coverage can help save lives, protect property and strengthen our community. The press conference will be accompanied by a sign language interpreter, and we encourage members of broadcast media to integrate this interpreting service in their recording.





Local hurricane preparedness information can be accessed at LeonReady.com, LeonCountyFL.gov/ei, and Talgov.com/PREP.

For more information about Leon County, contact Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





For more information about the City of Tallahassee, contact Alison Faris, City of Tallahassee Communications, at 850-891-8533.



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