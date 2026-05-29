Temporary Road Closure of Centerville Road at Shiloh Way

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Northbound traffic on Centerville Road will be detoured onto Olson Road then onto Raymond Diehl Road then onto Killarney Way then onto Shamrock South to Centerville Road. Southbound traffic on Centerville Road will be detoured onto Shamrock South then onto Killarney Way then onto Raymond Diehl Road then onto Olson Road to Centerville Road.

Weather conditions such as heavy rain, severe storms, extreme heat, and freezing temperatures can affect construction schedules on County projects. Unforeseen site conditions, utility conflicts, or supply chain issues may also cause delays. When delays occur, project teams work to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.



For more details about the road closure and to view the detour route, please visit LeonCountyFL.gov/RoadClosures.