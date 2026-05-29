Bristol District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 1 - 7, 2026

BRISTOL – In an effort to keep motorists informed, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) provides weekly information about highway construction and maintenance projects in southwestern Virginia. When traveling through highway work zones, use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

To help motorists take the guesswork out of travel plans, call VDOT’s 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov for real-time traffic information.

Entries with (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions from last week’s report.



INTERSTATE PROJECTS

(NEW) Interstate 81 – Exit 50 and mile marker 52 bridge rehabilitations (Smyth County): A project that includes bridge rehabilitation work on six bridges north and southbound at exit 50 and mile marker 52 in Smyth County is coming soon. Be alert to construction crews mobilizing in the area. Nighttime lane closures will be in place for the duration of the project. Also, Be alert to flaggers and/or lane closures on Kiawana Road and Nick’s Creek Road. Pay attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: November 2027)

Interstate 81 – Exit 45 deceleration lane extension (Smyth County): A project to extend the deceleration lane at exit 45 northbound in the Marion area of Smyth County is underway. The project includes replacing the northbound I-81 bridge over Matson Drive. Be alert to periodic nighttime lane closures and shifted traffic over Matson Drive. (Completion: December 2027)

Interstate 81 – Bridge rehabilitation at mile marker 68 (Wythe County): Due to a bridge rehabilitation project on I-81 north and southbound over Reed Creek at mile marker 68 in Wythe County, be alert to periodic extended lane closures and a width restriction of 14 feet. Pay attention to signs and message boards. (Completion: September 2027)

Interstate 81 – Roadway improvements (Wythe County): A project is underway to construct an auxiliary lane southbound between exits 73 and 72. Be alert to periodic lane closures in this area. (Completion: Fall 2026)

Interstate 81/77 interchange at Wytheville: Due to improvements on I-81 and I-77 at the interchange at Wytheville, pay close attention to signs and message boards. Be alert to possible lane restrictions and traffic shifts due to drainage work. (Completion: Summer 2027)



(UPDATE) Interstates 81 and 77 maintenance activities: Be alert to the following lane closures due to interstate maintenance activities:

Interstate 81

• Nighttime paving operations southbound between mile markers 75 and 74 in Wythe County.

• Nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound Monday – Thursday between exit 67 and mile marker 69 in Wythe County.

• Daytime pavement marking north and southbound between exits 1 and 54 in Washington and Smyth counties.

• Nighttime paving operations northbound between mile markers 23 and 25 in Washington County.

• Nighttime herbicide spraying north and southbound between the Virginia/Tennessee state line and exit 54 in Washington and Smyth counties.

• Nighttime bridge deck repairs southbound near exit 13 in Washington County.

• Nighttime paving operations southbound near exits 29 and 32 in Washington County.

• Daytime pothole patching operations north and southbound between exits 54 and 73 in Smyth and Wythe counties.

• Nighttime paving operations southbound between exit 39 and mile marker 38 in Smyth County.

• A super load will travel northbound from Bristol to the Virginia/West Virginia state line, June 1 - 6.

Interstate 77

• Nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound between exit 64 and mile marker 67 in Bland County.

• Nighttime paving operations northbound between mile marker 30 and exit 32 in Wythe County.

• Nighttime paving operations southbound near mile marker 45 in Wythe County.



PRIMARY HIGHWAYS AND HIGH-TRAFFIC SECONDARY ROADS:

Bland County

Route 608 (Skydusky Road) bridge superstructure replacement: Route 608 (Skydusky Road) is closed due to a bridge superstructure replacement located 0.65 miles from Route 42 and 0.06 miles from Route 604 (Walker’s Creek Road) in Bland County. Motorists should be alert to signs and message boards. (Completion: August 2026)



Buchanan County

Route 460/121 Poplar Creek Phase B: Be alert to a new traffic pattern on Route 460 at Grundy due to the construction of Route 460/121 Poplar Creek Phase B. The switch is approximately 1.1 miles west of the Route 460/Route 83 (Riverside Drive/Edgewater Drive) intersection in Grundy. Motorists should be alert to flaggers in the area. (Completion: Late 2027)



Dickenson County

Route 83 roundabout at Route 637: Construction continues for a roundabout and a new park and ride lot at the intersection of Route 83 and Route 637 in Dickenson County. Be alert to lane shifts and closures. Pay attention to flaggers, signs, and message boards in the area. (Completion: October 2026)

Route 619 (Skeetrock Road) bridge repairs: Repairs are underway on the Route 619 (Skeetrock Road) bridge over Pound River in Dickenson County, between Routes 607 and 695. The project includes using temporary traffic signals to control one-way traffic. Pay close attention to temporary construction signs. (Completion: June 2026)



Russell County

(NEW) Route 600 (Ivy Ridge Road) bridge replacement: A portion of Route 600 (Ivy Ridge Road) is closed due to a bridge replacement project in Russell County. The closure is located 0.6 miles north of the intersection of Route 600 and Route 664 (Carbo Road) and 1.3 miles south of the intersection of Route 600 and Route 725 (Egg Farm Road). A detour is available using Routes 600, 664, 616, and 615. Be alert to signs and message boards. (Completion: July 2026)

Route 19 safety improvements: Safety improvements are underway on Route 19 northbound in the Rosedale area of Russell County. Lane closures will be in place starting 0.8 miles west of Route 80. The right lane is restricted to a width of 11 feet. Watch for signs and message boards. (Completion: November 2026)



Scott County

(NEW) Route 665 (Manville Road) bridge replacement: Route 665 (Manville Road), north of Gate City in Scott County, will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. June 3 through 6 p.m. June 4 due to a bridge replacement project. The closure will be 0.75 miles north of Route 627. Use Routes 627, 72, 664 and 665 to detour. Be alert to signs and message boards in the area.

Route 23/58 intersection improvements: An improvement project continues at the intersection of Route 23/58 at Duffield in Scott County. The project includes changes to the location of the traffic signal supports, the addition of a northbound Route 23 left and right turn lane, and the addition of a right turn lane from Route 871 (Natural Tunnel Parkway Road) onto northbound Route 23. Be alert to daily lane changes and possible delays. Watch for signs and message boards. (Completion: June 2026)



Smyth County

Route 11 roundabout at Adwolfe Road: A roundabout project located on Route 11 at Adwolfe Road in Smyth County is underway. Be alert to construction crews mobilizing in the area. (Completion: July 2027)



Tazewell County

(NEW) Business Route 19/460 on-ramp paving: Due to paving operations, the on-ramp from Business Route 19 south onto Route 460 east near Bluefield will be closed to traffic June 2 through June 4. A detour is available using Route 460 west to the intersection with Route 720, then accessing Route 460 east at the crossover. Be alert to signs and message boards.

Route 19/460 and Route 610 intersection improvements: An intersection improvement project is underway on Route 19/460, from the intersection of Route 19 with Route 460 at Adair Drive, to the intersection of Route 19/460 with Route 610 in the Claypool Hill area of Tazewell County. Anticipate shoulder and lane closures in the area. (Completion: December 2026)



Washington County

Thompson Drive/Stanley Street roundabout: A roundabout project located on Thompson Drive at Stanley Street in the Abingdon area of Washington County is underway. Be alert to construction crews mobilizing in the area. (Completion: September 2027)



Wythe County

Progress Park Connector/I-77 Exit 41: Construction of a new 2.3-mile connector road between Nye Road and E. Lee Trinkle Road is underway, providing a direct connection to Wytheville’s Progress Park industrial site. A 0.3-mile portion of Lover's Lane was closed this Spring and remains closed for the duration of the project. The closed section of Lover's Lane is located 1.6 miles from Nye Road and 0.5 miles from Pepper's Ferry Road. Construction is also ongoing at the I-77 interchange at exit 41, which includes improvements to the northbound lanes and northbound I-77 off ramp, Nye Road and Peppers Ferry Road. Pay close attention to construction vehicles, work zone signs and workers in the area. (Completion: November 2027)

Route 671 (Crigger Road) bridge: The Route 671 (Crigger Road) bridge in Wythe County has been closed due to safety concerns following an inspection. Motorists will use Route 612 (Dry Road) and Route 749 (Cedar Springs Road) to detour, approximately eight miles. The replacement of the bridge is scheduled to begin in August 2026. (Completion: March 2027)