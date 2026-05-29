San Diego Workforce Partnership Selects PlanetBids to Support Compliance-Driven Procurement

PlanetBids will help the San Diego Workforce Partnership efficiently and responsibly manage an increase in RFP releases in the coming months.

San Diego Workforce Partnership needed a platform that could handle volume and support compliance while still being easy for vendors to use, which is exactly what PlanetBids was designed to deliver.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Workforce Partnership announced it has selected PlanetBids to modernize and streamline its procurement process as the organization prepares for a significant increase in activity.The Workforce Partnership is designated by the County and City of San Diego to receive state and federal funds, as well as competitive grants, to administer job training and employment programs throughout the region. The Partnership operates within a highly structured procurement environment and needed a user-friendly, scalable platform that could support both strict compliance requirements and a high volume of vendor activity.The Partnership expects to see in an increase in number of RFP releases in the coming months, and PlanetBids will help them centralize vendor outreach, manage solicitations more efficiently, and provide a smoother experience for both internal staff and outside respondents.Key Benefits for San Diego Workforce Partnership Include:A More User-Friendly Experience: PlanetBids is designed to make procurement easier for both staff and suppliers, helping reduce confusion and improve participation in complex RFP processes.Strong Training and Adoption Support: Vendors have access to PlanetBids’ in-house support by phone, email, and online, along with how-to resources and support materials to reduce the training and troubleshooting burden on agency staff.Scalability for High-Volume Procurement: The platform can support large numbers of respondents across multiple concurrent RFPs, giving the organization confidence as its procurement activity grows.Compliance-Focused Workflow Management: PlanetBids supports rigid procurement processes with structured deadlines, controlled and secure bid submissions, audit-ready tracking, and documentation tools that help teams maintain transparency and defensibility.San Diego Workforce Partnership selected PlanetBids based on its repetition for ease of use, responsive support, and procurement expertise from other local area agency users like the County of San Diego and San Diego State University.“We’re proud to support San Diego Workforce Partnership as they expand and formalize their procurement operations,” PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo said. “They needed a platform that could handle volume and support compliance while still being easy for vendors to use. That combination is exactly what PlanetBids was designed to deliver.”To view open public solicitations or to register to become a vendor with the San Diego Workforce Partnership, visit their PlanetBids vendor portal About San Diego Workforce PartnershipSan Diego Workforce Partnership equips job seekers to increase their economic mobility, help businesses grow, rebuild, and thrive equitably, and prepare children and young adults for the world of work. The Partnership offers services, custom programs, and targeted initiatives that are redefining what workforce development can – and must – be. Learn more at workforce.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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