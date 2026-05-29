Village of Round Lake Beach Contracts with PlanetBids to Centralize and Modernize Procurement Operations

PlanetBids will modernize procurement and contract management operations for the Village of Round Lake Beach

PlanetBids is expected to make it easier for the village to access contracts, solicitations, and procurement activities. This will support transparency our residents expect from local government.” — Village of Round Lake Beach Official

ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round Lake Beach, Ill. – The Village of Round Lake Beach has selected PlanetBids to modernize its procurement and contract management operations, streamlining their entire procurement lifecycle with functionality to manage solicitations, vendors, public works projects, contracts, insurance, evaluations, documents, and emergency operations.PlanetBids will give the Village a single platform to manage everything from formal public works bids to informal quotes, for centralized solicitation management, stronger vendor engagement, advanced options for public works bidding, insurance certificate and contract management, project evaluations, and document control.“Using PlanetBids is expected to make it easier for the village to access contracts, solicitations, and procurement activities as necessary,” Village officials said. “We anticipate this will support transparency our residents expect from local government.”"The Village of Round Lake Beach is making a real investment in how they manage procurement, and we're proud to be part of that," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "They're bringing the full procurement lifecycle into one platform, from initial request through contract closeout, and that kind of organizational commitment sets them up for long-term success. We’re excited to have them as our first agency client in Illinois."Vendors interested in working with the Village of Round Lake Beach can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications on new solicitation postings in the Village's new PlanetBids vendor portal About the Village of Round Lake BeachThe Village of Round Lake Beach is a full-service municipality located in Lake County, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. With a population of just over 27,000 and a median age of 33.6 years, the Village serves as the principal city of the Round Lake Beach-McHenry-Grayslake urban area, the 155th largest in the U.S. Learn more at roundlakebeachil.gov About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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