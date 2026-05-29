Crescenta Valley Water District Chooses PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement, Improve Cost Visibility

Crescenta Valley Water District will streamline bidding while gaining better transparency and visibility for complex capital projects

By combining process efficiency with access to real-world bid data, they’re gaining the tools they need to make more informed decisions and maximize the taxpayer value of every project.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

LA CRESCENTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) has selected PlanetBids to modernize its procurement processes, transitioning from manual and paper-based workflows to a centralized digital solicitation release and bid acceptance platform that improves efficiency, expands vendor outreach, and provides greater insight into project pricing.Serving a growing community with critical water infrastructure needs, CVWD sought a solution to streamline its bidding process while also gaining better visibility into historical project costs, particularly for complex capital projects like water main replacements. After evaluating its options, the District selected PlanetBids to support both its day-to-day procurement operations and long-term planning efforts.Previously, CVWD relied on a combination of mailed bid packages, email communications, and a limited vendor list to manage solicitations and complete projects. This approach required significant administrative effort and limited access to broader marketing data and more competitive pricing insights.PlanetBids will give CVWD access to a centralized procurement system that supports the full bidding lifecycle, including requisition request and contract award, while also unlocking access to a robust library of historical bid data and specifications and providing a broader network of vendors used by other similar agencies.Key Areas of Impact for Crescenta Valley Water District:Expanded Vendor Outreach and Competition – By leveraging PlanetBids’ extensive vendor network, CVWD can reach beyond its existing contractor pool to increase competition and help drive better pricing on infrastructure projects.Access to Historical Bid Data and Specifications – Through PlanetBids’ RFx Library, CVWD can review more than 100,000 prior bids from agencies across the network, including scopes of work, technical specifications, awarded pricing, and piggybackable contracts, supporting better cost estimation, project planning, and efficiency.Streamlined Solicitation Management – PlanetBids replaces manual processes with automated workflows for RFP distribution, addenda management, vendor communication, and electronic submissions, significantly reducing administrative burden.Improved Transparency and Compliance – Built-in audit trails, document tracking, and controlled bid workflows help ensure compliance with public procurement requirements while maintaining full visibility into every stage of the process.Centralized Vendor and Document Management – CVWD can now manage vendor records, track engagement, centralize communication, and maintain all bid-related documents in a single, organized system, improving consistency and reducing risk.“We’re excited to support Crescenta Valley Water District as they modernize their procurement operations,” said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “By combining process efficiency with access to real-world bid data, they’re gaining the tools they need to make more informed decisions and maximize the taxpayer value of every project.”Vendors interested in working with Crescenta Valley Water District or members of the public who wish to view the District’s newest project solicitations can register for free in their PlanetBids vendor portal About Crescenta Valley Water DistrictCrescenta Valley Water District, located in the Crescenta Valley area of Los Angeles County, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, provides water distribution and sewage collection to approximately 35,000 people across the communities of La Crescenta, Montrose, and Verdugo City as well as a small portion of the City of La Canada-Flintridge. The District aims to secure sustainable water supplies and ensure infrastructure reliability, while furthering their commitment to accountability, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and public safety. Learn more at cvwd.com About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit planetbids.com

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