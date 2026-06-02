FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR FEATURE 'THE CURSE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the horror feature THE CURSE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on June 2, 2026

New Horror Feature Now Available on North American VOD Platforms Starting June 2, 2026

With THE CURSE, I wanted to film in Morocco, a land of origins and mystery surrounding ghosts and spirits, to tell a story rarely seen and explore it through the lens of folkloric horror.” — Filmmaker Abel Danan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the horror feature THE CURSE -- which is now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on June 2, 2026.

THE CURSE tells the story of Yara, a young Moroccan girl who moves to Paris to study. Agoraphobic since childhood, she lives a cloistered existence, trapped within the walls of her apartment and the grip of her nightmares. Bedeviled by terrifying events that blend fragments of her past with monstrous visions, Yara’s reality begins to fracture. When a mysterious apparition appears one evening, it turns her life upside down, pushing her to the very brink of madness.

Directed by Abel Danan and written by Danan and Emma Lacoste, THE CURSE was produced by Jad Ben Ammar, Thomas Berthon, Jérémie Galan, Laurent Ghelfi, Matthias Jenny, David Layani, Grégory Ouaniche and Romain Vissol. Featured actors include: Lina El Arabi (‘Yara Ouazzani’), Ouidad Elma (‘Djeinaba’), Sairi Salma (‘Najiyah Jeune’), and Souad Labsy (‘Nayijah’s grandmother’).

"With THE CURSE, I wanted to film in Morocco, a land of origins and mystery surrounding ghosts and spirits, to tell a story rarely seen and explore it through the lens of folkloric horror,” said filmmaker Abel Danan. “I approached it with passion to speak about heritage, but also to captivate and frighten audiences with the significance of Moroccan witches. The idea is to leave a mark through rarely seen visuals and a culture that is not widely known, yet deeply fascinating."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE CURSE directly with the filmmakers.

THE CURSE information: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30106363

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - THE CURSE (2026)

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