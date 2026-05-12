FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY FEATURE '100 DATES IN DALLAS' STARRING JONATHAN STODDARD AND CHARLENE AMOIA

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the comedy 100 DATES IN DALLAS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting May 12, 2026

Comedy Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on May 12, 2026

100 DATES IN DALLAS is a depiction of actual online dating experiences, from the ridiculous to the absurd, as former actor, Jeff Brock, faces the trials and tribulations of dating in the digital age.” — Writer/Producer Andrew Stevens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the comedy 100 DATES IN DALLAS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting May 12, 2026.

100 DATES IN DALLAS tells the story of Jeff Brock, a former TV and movie actor who dives into the chaotic world of post-divorce online dating. From unhinged matches to shallow, booze-fueled dates, his search for love turns into a comedic odyssey of awkward encounters and self-doubt. With only his witty friend Sam to confide in, Jeff faces a revolving door of eccentric women where each is more unpredictable than the last. Through sharp internal monologues and absurd misadventures, Jeff’s quest for connection exposes the hilarity and heartbreak of modern dating as well as his own role in the madness.

Written and produced by Andrew Stevens, 100 DATES IN DALLAS was directed by Fred Olen Ray. Featured actors include Jonathan Stoddard (‘Jeff Brock’) who is known for his roles in CROSSROAD SPRINGS, FURRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS, BLACK MONDAY and SOMEWHERE IN MONTANA. Other actors featured include Ashton Leigh (‘Mary Jane’) and Charlene Amoia (‘Tina’) known previously from the hit series HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, and the upcoming SCARY MOVIE 6.

“100 DATES IN DALLAS is a depiction of actual online dating experiences, which range from the ridiculous to the absurd, as former actor, Jeff Brock, faces the trials and tribulations of dating in the digital age,” said writer/producer Andrew Stevens (“THE WHOLE NINE YARDS,” “THE BOONDOCK SAINTS”).

Director Fred Olen Ray (“HATFIELDS AND MCCOYS: BAD BLOOD,” “CHRISTMAS IN VERMONT”) adds: “What attracted me to the project was the outrageousness and comedic eccentricities that people reveal on first dates, particularly when alcohol is involved.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire 100 DATES IN DALLAS directly with the filmmakers.

100 DATES IN DALLAS info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36145814/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - 100 DATES IN DALLAS (2026)

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