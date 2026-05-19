FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PSYCHOLOGICAL LOVE STORY “TO LOVE A NARCISSIST”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological love story TO LOVE A NARCISSIST -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms.

New Romantic Drama Executive Produced by Ted Field and Sadie Frost Debuts on North American VOD Platforms May 19, 2026

Independent filmmaking is, at its core, a collective act of belief. Every person involved brought something deeply personal, and that is what gives TO LOVE A NARCISSIST its emotional truth.” — Filmmaker Raffaello Degruttola

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological love story TO LOVE A NARCISSIST -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on May 19, 2026.

TO LOVE A NARCISSIST tells the story of Charlotte and Roberto, a couple whose deep connection masks a dark reality: one of them is a covert narcissist. Following the collapse of her marriage, Charlotte delves into the mercurial world of online dating, where she meets the charming and enigmatic Roberto. Over time, trust is weaponized between them. As a delicate interplay of manipulation and desire unfolds, an insidious bond forms. Power dynamics shift, boundaries are abandoned, and layers of aching vulnerability are exposed. As the relationship unravels, Charlotte is forced to confront unsettling patterns. TO LOVE A NARCISSIST is a resonant story of toxic devotion that blurs the line between love and control, ultimately asking: does authenticity truly exist?

Written and directed by Raffaello Degruttola, TO LOVE A NARCISSIST was produced by Bill Bossert, Raffaello Degruttola, Sadie Kaye and Leila Mousavi. Ted Field and Sadie Frost served as executive producers. Featured actors include Lyndsey Marshal (‘Charlotte’), Raffaello Degruttola (‘Roberto’), Stephen Campbell-Moore (‘Billy’), Sule Rimi (‘Luca’), Andrea Lowe (‘Lucy’), Nathalie Armin (‘Dr. Muna Khalaf’) and Ed Hayter (‘Tyler’).

“Independent filmmaking is, at its core, a collective act of belief,” said filmmaker Raffaello Degruttola. “Every person involved brought something deeply personal, and that is what gives TO LOVE A NARCISSIST its emotional truth. Their trust carried a responsibility in me to go beyond words and complete the work. I stand here because of their talent, their generosity, and their belief in that shared vision.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire TO LOVE A NARCISSIST directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds at Circus Road Films.

TO LOVE A NARCISSIST website: https://toloveanarcissist.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - TO LOVE A NARCISSIST (2026)

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